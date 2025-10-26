HMD Fusion 2 tipped to launch soon in India with 108MP camera and customizable design: Expected specs revealed HMD is set to launch the Fusion 2- its next budget smartphone. The upcoming device is expected to feature a 108MP primary camera, Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 processor, and a 6.58-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

New Delhi:

HMD Global, one of the popular budget smartphone brands, is gearing up to launch the new Fusion 2, which is an improved variant of its budget smartphone ‘Fusion’ in India. HMD is known for producing Nokia feature phones, but after a while, the company started to release smartphones with its own brand name. The Fusion 2 was recently spotted on social media, where its main features and design were revealed.

As per the reports posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), the HMD Fusion 2 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 processor, which will deliver effective performance for gaming and multitasking.

Design and display: Expectation

The HMD Fusion 2 is said to be launching with a 6.58-inch OLED display with a full HD resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate- claiming to deliver seamless visuals and rich colours. The handset will also be equipped with a customisable back panel, where the user can customise its look.

(Image Source : HMD FUSION 2)HMD Fusion 2

Now, the peculiar aspect of this smartphone is that it will have six pins on the back, which can be utilised for removing or personalising the rear cover, a feature not found very often in this market.

Camera and performance highlights

The standout feature of the HMD Fusion 2 will be:

108MP primary rear camera, which will come with optical image stabilisation (OIS)

It will also come with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor.

It will feature up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The device further bears an IP65 rating, which provides a dust- and water-resistant shield to the device.

The phone will come with Bluetooth 5.3 feature

You also get a 3.5mm headphone jack for connecting wired earbuds

It also features dual speakers for binge-watching and listening to music on speakers with clear sound.

It is backed by a 5000mAh battery along with fast charging capabilities, claiming to deliver more than a day-long battery life easily.

(Image Source : HMD FUSION 2)HMD Fusion 2

Expected launch timeline

Though the company has made no official announcement about the launch of the device, it is expected to arrive in India soon – maybe in a week – a budget-friendly device.