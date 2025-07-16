iPhone Fold to feature crease-free display, set to beat Samsung at its own game Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reveals that Apple is using a metal plate under the screen to eliminate the visible fold line, setting it apart from Samsung’s own Galaxy Z Fold series. With strict design standards and Samsung’s hardware expertise, the iPhone Fold could reshape the future of bendable phones.

New Delhi:

Apple’s long-rumoured foldable iPhone has reportedly taken a major leap forward in bringing a new concept design. According to trusted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Samsung Display will be supplying custom-made foldable panels to Apple Inc. But this is worth mentioning that the foldable panels might not be the same as the ones which were found in Samsung’s own Galaxy Z Fold series.

No visible crease on iPhone Fold: Biggest surprise

As per the information shared by the analyst, the display of the iPhone Fold will use a metal plate embedded beneath the panel. This will help in distributing the folding stress evenly and eliminating the fold line seen in current devices. This design is said to be exclusive to Apple, and further, it features parts sourced from South Korea’s Fine M-Tec, a company which also supplies Samsung’s foldables.

Why doesn’t Samsung use it themselves?

Despite having access to similar materials, Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Fold 7 series still shows a crease at the folding edge. Analysts have suggested that Apple’s demand for premium build quality may have pushed Samsung Display to develop more advanced, exclusive solutions.

This collaboration could mark a major turning point, where Apple outdoes Samsung in foldable hardware, using Samsung’s technology.

iPhone Fold: Specs and launch timeline

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has said that the upcoming foldable iPhone will hold similar details to Samsung’s premium range. Also, it is reported that Apple is working on a ‘high-quality hinge’ to support an almost invisible fold.

Kuo further adds that the foldable iPhone will enter mass production in H2 2026, indicating a possible launch by late 2026 or early 2027.

Key leaked specs include:

It will come with a 7.8-inch inner display, a 5.5-inch outer screen

Dual rear cameras and one front-facing camera

Touch ID in the power button, possibly skipping Face ID

4.5mm thickness when open, 9–9.5mm when closed

It is stated that the upcoming iPhone Fold will be slightly thicker than Samsung’s Z Fold 7, but will still boast an impressively slim profile for a first-gen product.

A new foldable standard is in the making

With Samsung Display backing the hardware and Apple leading the design, this collaboration could set a new benchmark for foldable smartphones.