ChatGPT down for thousands worldwide: Downdetector reports major outage on OpenAI, Sora, Codex

ChatGPT and other OpenAI services, including Sora and the GPT API, faced a major outage on July 16, 2025, affecting users worldwide. As per the Downdetector report, the disruption started at around 6:10 AM IST, with a number of users reporting issues like logging in failures, API errors and blank screens. OpenAI has further confirmed the degraded performance but has not yet shared the root cause or restoration timeline. Furthermore, there is a set of users who are not facing any glitch so far, and stated about the smooth usage of the platform on X (formerly known as Twitter)

Widespread disruption reported worldwide: Regions affected

This is the second major outage across OpenAI’s services that includes ChatGPT, Sora and the GPT API.

Users from Europe, North America and Asia (especially India) have reported severe disruptions on Downdetector, one of the websites which is popularly known for tracking outages. This is the second global outage in July that has raised concerns about reliability, as users’ demand continues to grow for using the chatbot.

Downdetector highlights spike in complaints

Downdetector further recorded a sudden surge in complaints at around 6:10 AM IST on July 16 (2025).

88 per cent of the users reported that ChatGPT was completely inaccessible.

The rest have faced issues with API access, Sora delays and Codex responses.

User complaints on social media

X (named as Twitter earlier) and other platforms were flooded with reports such as:

Blank or frozen chat screens on ChatGPT. There have been login loops as well as verification errors. Mid-session disconnections lead to loss of unsaved work. Developers and content creators reported being unable to use Codex and Sora.

OpenAI’s official statement

OpenAI acknowledged the problem via its status page, which currently shows "We're fully operational"

Below that, it wrote" We're not aware of any issues affecting our system"

The exact cause of the outage is yet not clear- if it is due to server overload, bugs or cyber incidents; nor has it given an estimated time for full restoration.

What can users do right now?

For those who are having trouble accessing OpenAI’s AI tools, it is advised to:

Users must avoid multiple login attempts, or their account may get locked out. Save ongoing work externally, especially during long ChatGPT sessions. Keep checking the official OpenAI status page for real-time updates.

What does this outage mean to common people?

This outage is another reminder that we should not be dependent on the AI tools.