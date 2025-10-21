iPhone Air flop? Why Apple's latest experiment fails to win over users Apple's experiment with the ultra-thin iPhone Air has become a significant concern, with user reception being poor. Its low global demand and sluggish sales—which trail the iPhone 17 series—echo the market failure of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.

New Delhi:

Following Samsung's example, Apple's experiment has also faced failure. Consumers are not embracing the ultra-thin phones offered by both tech giants. According to a recent report, Samsung has decided to scrap the launch of the Galaxy S26 Edge. Meanwhile, Apple has responded to low demand by halting the production of 1 million iPhone Air units. The iPhone Air, similar to the Galaxy S25 Edge, has not met consumer expectations, which has affected its sales figures.

Production of 1 million units halted

According to a report by The Elec, citing Japan's Mizuho Securities, Apple has decided to halt the production of 1 million iPhone Air units. Low demand for the product forced Apple to take this decision. While iPhone Air production is reduced, Apple plans to increase the production of other models in the iPhone 17 series—the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max—by 2 million units to compensate.

Is overpricing the reason?

Following the launch of the iPhone Air, its sales initially peaked in the Chinese market. However, sales in Western countries have been sluggish. Analysts believe the phone's price is too high relative to its features, making it unappealing to core iPhone users. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge was priced too high, leading to lower-than-expected sales. As a result, Samsung has decided to launch the Galaxy S26 Plus next year instead of the S26 Edge, a model the company had previously not considered.

The core iPhone 17 series, launched this year, has been in high demand worldwide and, like the company's previous lines, has been well-received by users. Conversely, the iPhone Air, launched alongside the main series, has failed to attract consumer interest. It remains uncertain whether the company will launch an iPhone Air 2 next year.