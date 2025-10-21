55-inch smart TVs get up to 50% discount during Diwali sale: Top deals here The price of a 55-inch LED Smart TV has been reduced during the ongoing Diwali sale, allowing you to bring home a large-screen model for thousands of rupees less.

New Delhi:

The price of a 55-inch LED Smart TV has been reduced during the ongoing Diwali sale on Amazon. During the Diwali sale, you can bring home a 55-inch smart TV with a large screen size for thousands of rupees less. This Amazon sale will offer significant discounts on smart TVs, including price cuts and bank offers.

Top deals on smart TVs during Diwali sale

LG

South Korean company LG's 55-inch UR75 series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV can be purchased at up to 44 per cent less than its launch price. Originally priced at Rs 71,990, this smart TV is listed for just Rs 39,990. It will be available even cheaper in the upcoming sale. This smart TV has a 20W sound output. It runs on WebOS and comes with pre-installed OTT apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and JioHotstar.

Acer

Acer's 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV can be purchased at up to 54 per cent less. This smart TV is listed for Rs 28,866. Its original price is Rs 62,999. No-cost EMI options and bank offers are also available with the purchase of this smart TV. This TV features connectivity features like 24W sound output, two-way Bluetooth, and WiFi.

Hisense

You can purchase Hisense's 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV for Rs 38,999. This TV is 44 per cent cheaper. The price of the smart TV has been reduced by Rs 31,000. No-cost EMI options and bank offers are also available with the purchase of the TV. This smart TV also has a 24W sound output. It also comes equipped with features like Dolby Atmos, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Dolby Vision.

Toshiba

You can bring home Toshiba's 55-inch smart TV at a starting price of Rs 32,999. This smart TV was launched at Rs 69,999. The price of the TV has been reduced by 53 per cent. Bank discounts are also available. This smart TV also features 24W sound output, Dolby Atmos, and built-in Alexa.

