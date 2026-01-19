iPhone 18 Pro render reveals major design overhaul, new colours, and under-display Face ID An iPhone 18 Pro render video hints at Apple’s biggest redesign yet, revealing a smaller front cutout, new Burgundy colour, camera button changes, and a possible September 2026 launch.

New Delhi:

Apple launched the iPhone 17 series in September last year, and anticipation is already building for the next-generation iPhone 18 lineup. A recent report and render video have revealed several key details about the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro, including its design, colour options, and hardware changes.

A new video render claims to showcase the complete design and some important specifications of the iPhone 18 Pro. Shared by Front Page Tech tipster Jon Prosser, the video highlights what could be Apple’s next major redesign phase, pointing to changes in the display, camera system, internal components, and even color options.

iPhone 18 Pro front design may get a major upgrade

The most noticeable change appears on the front of the iPhone 18 Pro. Apple has used a pill-shaped cutout for several generations, but the leaked visuals suggest that it could finally become smaller.

According to the video, Apple may shift some Face ID components under the display, allowing the visible cutout to be reduced to a single hole. Interestingly, the selfie camera is shown positioned in the top-left corner instead of the center of the display, which would be a significant change for long-time iPhone users.

New colour options revealed in render

The leaked video also sheds light on the possible color options for the iPhone 18 Pro. According to the footage, the device may launch in three colours: Burgundy, Brown, and Purple.

The video prominently features the Burgundy variant, which is used to showcase the phone’s design and claimed specifications.

Physical button changes tipped

The leak hints at changes to the iPhone’s physical controls as well. Apple may replace the existing capacitive camera control button with a pressure-based mechanism.

This adjustment could make the button easier and more reliable to use, especially for users who prefer tactile feedback while taking photos or recording videos.

iPhone 18 Pro size and battery details

The leaked video does not reveal complete information about the phone’s size and battery. However, the iPhone 18 Pro is expected to feature a 6.3-inch display.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 18 Pro Max could come with a significantly larger 5100mAh battery. At this point, there is no confirmed information about the battery capacity of the standard Pro model.

Expected launch timeline for iPhone 18 Series

This information is still based on early leaks, and Apple’s final hardware may differ. Following Apple’s usual launch cycle, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to launch in September 2026.

The standard iPhone 18 model may arrive later, possibly in 2027, though nothing has been officially confirmed. While these leaks offer an intriguing glimpse into Apple’s potential plans, they should be treated with caution.

