JioHotstar introduces new subscription plans starting at Rs 79 for new users from January 28

JioHotstar has introduced updated subscription plans for new subscribers, effective January 28, 2026. The platform has now added monthly plans alongside its existing quarterly and annual options across all tiers. Under the revised pricing structure, JioHotstar offers three plans, Mobile, Super, and Premium, giving new users greater flexibility. Prices start at just Rs 79, while the benefits for existing subscribers remain unchanged.
JioHotstar new plans categorised into three tiers
The new JioHotstar subscription plans for new users are divided into three categories:
- Mobile
- Super
- Premium
Each plan is available across monthly, quarterly, and annual durations, with pricing and features varying based on device access, content availability, and ad experience.
JioHotstar Mobile Plan: Price and features
The Mobile plan is designed exclusively for smartphone useRs
- Monthly price: Rs 79
- Quarterly price: Rs 149
- Annual price: Rs 499
This plan allows streaming on one mobile device at a time and is ad-supported. Users get access to all content except Hollywood content.
Hollywood add-on for mobile plan
Users who want to watch Hollywood movies, series, or shows can opt for a separate Hollywood add-on, priced at:
- Rs 49 per month
- Rs 129 per quarter
- Rs 399 per year
JioHotstar Super Plan: Price and benefits
The Super plan is suitable for users who stream across multiple devices.
- Monthly price: Rs 149
- Quarterly price: Rs 349
- Annual price: Rs 1,099
This plan supports streaming on two devices simultaneously and is ad-supported. Users can access JioHotstar on mobile, web, and living room devices.
The Super plan includes the Hollywood add-on, so no additional payment is required for Hollywood content.
JioHotstar Premium Plan: Full access and ad-free experience
The Premium plan offers the most comprehensive experience.
- Monthly price: Rs 299
- Quarterly price: Rs 699
- Annual price: Rs 2,199
Subscribers can stream on up to four devices simultaneously. The plan is completely ad-free for on-demand content, although ads will still appear during live sports and live shows.
It provides access to all content categories and supports streaming on mobile, web, and living room devices. The Hollywood add-on is included at no extra cost.
|Mobile
|Super
|Premium
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|Annual
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|Annual
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|Annual
|New Prices (In rupees)
|79
|149
|499
|149
|349
|1099
|299
|699
|2199
|No. of devices
|1 mobile device at a time
|Access up to 2 devices at a time
|Access up to 4 devices at a time
|Ad Experience
|Ad-supported
|Ad-supported
|Ad-free entertainment, except for live sports and other live shows
|Content Access
|All content included, except Hollywood. Hollywood available as an add-on.
|All content available across mobile, web, and supported living room devices.
|All content is available across mobile, web, and supported living room devices.
|Hollywood Add-on (In rupees)
|49
|129
|399
|Included in base pack
No changes for existing JioHotstar subscribers
While the new pricing structure applies only to new subscribers, JioHotstar has confirmed that there will be no change in benefits for existing users.
