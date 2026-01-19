JioHotstar introduces new subscription plans starting at Rs 79 for new users from January 28 JioHotstar has rolled out new subscription plans for new users starting January 28, 2026. Prices begin at Rs 79 with Mobile, Super, and Premium tiers offering monthly, quarterly, and annual options.

JioHotstar has introduced updated subscription plans for new subscribers, effective January 28, 2026. The platform has now added monthly plans alongside its existing quarterly and annual options across all tiers. Under the revised pricing structure, JioHotstar offers three plans, Mobile, Super, and Premium, giving new users greater flexibility. Prices start at just Rs 79, while the benefits for existing subscribers remain unchanged.

JioHotstar new plans categorised into three tiers

The new JioHotstar subscription plans for new users are divided into three categories:

Mobile

Super

Premium

Each plan is available across monthly, quarterly, and annual durations, with pricing and features varying based on device access, content availability, and ad experience.

JioHotstar Mobile Plan: Price and features

The Mobile plan is designed exclusively for smartphone useRs

Monthly price: Rs 79

Quarterly price: Rs 149

Annual price: Rs 499

This plan allows streaming on one mobile device at a time and is ad-supported. Users get access to all content except Hollywood content.

Hollywood add-on for mobile plan

Users who want to watch Hollywood movies, series, or shows can opt for a separate Hollywood add-on, priced at:

Rs 49 per month

Rs 129 per quarter

Rs 399 per year

JioHotstar Super Plan: Price and benefits

The Super plan is suitable for users who stream across multiple devices.

Monthly price: Rs 149

Quarterly price: Rs 349

Annual price: Rs 1,099

This plan supports streaming on two devices simultaneously and is ad-supported. Users can access JioHotstar on mobile, web, and living room devices.

The Super plan includes the Hollywood add-on, so no additional payment is required for Hollywood content.

JioHotstar Premium Plan: Full access and ad-free experience

The Premium plan offers the most comprehensive experience.

Monthly price: Rs 299

Quarterly price: Rs 699

Annual price: Rs 2,199

Subscribers can stream on up to four devices simultaneously. The plan is completely ad-free for on-demand content, although ads will still appear during live sports and live shows.

It provides access to all content categories and supports streaming on mobile, web, and living room devices. The Hollywood add-on is included at no extra cost.

Mobile Super Premium Monthly Quarterly Annual Monthly Quarterly Annual Monthly Quarterly Annual New Prices (In rupees) 79 149 499 149 349 1099 299 699 2199 No. of devices 1 mobile device at a time Access up to 2 devices at a time Access up to 4 devices at a time Ad Experience Ad-supported Ad-supported Ad-free entertainment, except for live sports and other live shows Content Access All content included, except Hollywood. Hollywood available as an add-on. All content available across mobile, web, and supported living room devices. All content is available across mobile, web, and supported living room devices. Hollywood Add-on (In rupees) 49 129 399 Included in base pack

No changes for existing JioHotstar subscribers

While the new pricing structure applies only to new subscribers, JioHotstar has confirmed that there will be no change in benefits for existing users.

