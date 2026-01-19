Realme P4 Power to launch in India soon with 10,001mAh battery Realme P4 Power is set to launch in India with a massive 10,001mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra, Android 16, and dual-display design.

New Delhi:

Realme is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in India. The upcoming Realme P4 Power will feature a massive 10,001mAh battery, making it one of the biggest battery smartphones in the market. This device is set to become the next major battery-focused phone after the OnePlus Turbo 6, which recently launched in China with a 9,000mAh battery.

The battery capacity of the Realme P4 Power has been officially confirmed by the company’s Head of Product Marketing, Francis Wong.

Realme P4 Power battery details

According to Realme, the P4 Power’s battery will retain 80 percent health even after 1,650 charging cycles. The company is also offering an eight-year battery longevity guarantee, highlighting its focus on long-term battery reliability.

Despite housing such a large battery, Realme claims the smartphone will weigh just 219 grams, which is relatively lightweight for its category. While the exact charging speed has not been revealed yet, the device will support 27W reverse charging.

Realme P4 Power design and colour options

In terms of design, the smartphone will feature a unique dual-tone finish. The top half of the rear panel will have a transparent look, which the brand calls TransView design, while the lower half will come with a matte finish.

As seen in teaser images shared by Realme, the phone will sport a rectangular camera module on the back with three sensors. It also features DRT branding on the rear panel, suggesting fast-charging support. The Realme P4 Power will be available in Orange, Blue, and Silver colour options.

Expected specifications and display

While Realme has kept most specifications under wraps, tipster Sanju Choudhury suggests that the smartphone will feature a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset.

Camera and durability features

On the camera front, the Realme P4 Power is expected to feature a 50-megapixel primary camera along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. Details about the third rear camera sensor remain unclear at this stage. For selfies, the phone is likely to include a 16-megapixel front camera.

The smartphone is also expected to come with IP68 and IP69 ratings, offering enhanced protection against dust and water.

Software, updates, and Android version

Realme has confirmed that the P4 Power will run Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0 out of the box. The company has also promised three years of Android OS updates and four years of security patches, ensuring long-term software support.

