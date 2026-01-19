WhatsApp GIFs are changing: New provider and bigger GIF grid spotted WhatsApp is set to change how users share GIFs from July 2026 as it replaces Tenor with Klipy. The update also introduces a larger GIF keyboard layout for faster searches.

New Delhi:

WhatsApp is making changes to how users share GIFs on the instant messaging platform. The Meta-owned company is switching its GIF provider, a move that will alter how GIFs are sent and displayed in chats. For millions of WhatsApp users worldwide who regularly share GIFs, this update is expected to change the overall chat experience starting July 1, 2026.

The update will affect the source of GIFs available within WhatsApp, although the way users send them will largely remain the same.

WABetaInfo confirms GIF provider change

According to WABetaInfo, a platform known for tracking WhatsApp updates, the company is replacing its current default GIF provider, Tenor. WhatsApp has chosen Klipy as its new GIF partner.

This change has been spotted in WhatsApp Beta for iOS version 26.2.10.70 and is currently available to users enrolled in the TestFlight beta program. The rollout indicates that WhatsApp is preparing for a broader release ahead of the July 2026 deadline.

Why WhatsApp Is discontinuing Tenor GIFs

The shift away from Tenor is not a design choice but a necessity. Tenor has announced that it will continue providing its API services only until June 30, 2026. Additionally, Tenor has stopped accepting new developer registrations.

As a result, Tenor will no longer supply GIFs after that date. To avoid disruptions for users, WhatsApp has already begun integrating its system with the Klipy GIF provider, ensuring uninterrupted GIF sharing across chats.

What Is Klipy and how it works on WhatsApp

Klipy is an automatic GIF, sticker, and meme platform that also offers API services. With Klipy integrated into WhatsApp, users will continue to search for and share GIFs in the same way they currently do.

The only visible change will be the branding, GIFs will now display a Klipy label instead of Tenor. No additional steps or effort will be required from users to access or share GIFs.

WhatsApp testing a larger GIF keyboard layout

Alongside the GIF provider change, WhatsApp is also testing a new improvement to the GIF search experience. The platform is expanding the GIF keyboard layout from two columns to three columns.

Previously, the two-column layout limited visibility and required users to scroll longer to find suitable GIFs. With the new three-column layout, WhatsApp displays 50 per cent more GIFs on the screen, making searches faster and more efficient.

This enhancement provides a broader view of available GIFs and improves usability during chats.

ALSO READ: Lava Blaze Duo 3 launched in India with Dual AMOLED displays, Dimensity 7060 processor