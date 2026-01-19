PM Modi receives UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as he lands in India for 2-hour visit Al Nahyan was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival, who said his visit illustrates the importance he attaches to a strong friendship between India and the UAE.

New Delhi:

United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday arrived in New Delhi for a two-hour visit to India. Al Nahyan was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival, who said his visit illustrates the importance he attaches to a strong friendship between India and the UAE.

This is Al Nahyan's third official visit to India after he became the president of the UAE. Overall, this is his fifth visit.

"Went to the airport to welcome my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE. Looking forward to our discussions," PM Modi said on X (formerly Twitter), while posting four photographs with Al Nahyan.

Why Al Nahyan is in India for just two hours?

Al Nahyan's visit to India comes amid the volatile situation in the middle east, where tensions have escalated following massive protests in Iran that have claimed at least 5,000 lives. The United States (US) have threatened Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Hosseini Khamenei and called for a regime change. It has also moved its aircraft carrier in the region, indicating that it may strike the Islamic nation.

Iran, however, has warned Trump of retaliation if the US strikes it. In addition to the unrest in Iran, tensions are also simmering between Saudi Arabia and the UAE over Yemen, and reports have said that middle east will largely feature during the talks between PM Modi and Al Nahyan.

What government said on Al Nahyan's India visit?

In a press release, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that Al Nahyan's visit will provide India and the UAE a chance to chart new frontiers for the strategic partnership between them. The two leaders will also discussion about regional and global topics, and issues of mutual interest, "where India and the UAE share a high degree of convergence", it added.

"India and the UAE share warm, close, and multi-faceted relations, underpinned by strong political, cultural, and economic ties," the MEA said. "The two countries are among each other’s top trading and investment partners, bolstered by the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), the Local Currency Settlement (LCS) system, and the Bilateral Investment Treaty."