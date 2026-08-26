iPhone 18 Pro launch: A20 Pro chip, bigger battery, smarter cameras and everything we know

New Delhi:

Apple has not officially dropped the date for its next big iPhone event, but as per the rumours, the event might be locked for the second week of September, and the company may unleash its first foldable phone along with iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max. People are also talking about new Apple Watch models and updated AirPods sharing the stage. Still, nothing’s set in stone until Apple says so.

New colours and a familiar design

When it comes to design, the iPhone 18 Pro lineup sticks to the look you know: flat edges, triple cameras—not a revolutionary makeover. But Apple might shake things up with new colours like Dark Cherry, Light Blue, and Silver. Looks like the classic black could be saying goodbye this year. Up front, expect the biggest change to be a smaller Dynamic Island—so the screen’s cleaner and more spacious.

A20 Pro chip could bring major performance gains

Now, the A20 Pro chip could be the headline upgrade. It’s said to use TSMC’s 2nm process and Gate-All-Around transistor tech. If the leaks are legit, you get 18% faster performance and 30% less power use compared to last year’s A19 Pro. Gamers and heavy users will definitely notice the difference in speed and battery life. Of course, these upgrades might push iPhone prices up since they’ll cost Apple more to make.

Bigger batteries and Apple's C2 modem

Battery life’s getting a boost too. The Pro Max model is rumored to pack a whopping 5,425mAh battery if you go eSIM-only, or 5,235mAh for the physical SIM version. That’s bigger than what we saw last year and should help keep you powered up for longer stretches. Meanwhile, Apple’s working on its own C2 modem, aiming for more efficient connectivity and tighter control over cellular tech.

iPhone 18 Pro cameras could get smarter

The iPhone 18 Pro series should stick with three 48-megapixel cameras in back, plus an 18-megapixel Center Stage selfie cam. But the big leap is a variable-aperture main lens, which adapts to lighting and gives you more control over depth of field. It might just be for the Pro Max though, since it apparently needs extra hardware space. Apple could also change up the Camera Control button, dialling back its touch sensitivity.

Display and satellite connectivity upgrades

On the display side, expect upgraded LTPO+ screens with better refresh-rate control and improved efficiency. The smaller Dynamic Island frees up more screen real estate, and some whispers hint at satellite-based 5G on the horizon. Details here are pretty vague—nothing’s confirmed.

iPhone 18 Pro price in India

Apple is tight-lipped, but early reports peg the US starting price for the iPhone 18 Pro at about USD 1,199. In India, you’re looking at around Rs 1,39,900 for the 18 Pro and Rs 1,54,900 for the Pro Max. That’s a jump from last year’s figures, with some saying the actual hike will be anywhere from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 depending on the model and storage.

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