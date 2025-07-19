iPhone 17 Pro render leaked: New colours and camera design revealed Apple is preparing to launch the iPhone 17 series globally in September, including India. A leaked render of the iPhone 17 Pro model has surfaced online, showcasing a redesigned camera module and new colour options.

New Delhi:

Apple Inc., a leading name in the premium handsets (iPhones), tablets (iPads), and laptops (MacBooks), has been gearing up to unveil its next-generation handsets. The upcoming device, claiming to be dubbed iPhone 17, is expected to launch sometime between September 8 and 12 (dates unspecified), and the global availability will be made soon after the official unveiling. The series, this year, will include four variants:

iPhone 17 (base model)

iPhone 17 Air (new variant replacing the Plus model)

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 17 Pro’s design and colours: Leaked render reveals

Tipster named Majin Bu has shared an early render of the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro on his X (formerly Twitter) account. The image reveals that the Pro model will debut in four new colours:

Black

Dark Blue

Orange

Silver

There will also be two additional shades- Steel Grey and Purple, which will be a part of the Pro model’s lineup. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to launch in Black, Light Blue, Light Gold and White colour variants.

Revamped camera layout for the first time since iPhone 11 Pro

The iPhone 17 Pro will feature a triple rear camera setup, but with a redesigned rectangular module that houses the LED flash, LiDAR sensor and microphone on the right. This marks the first major design change in the Pro lineup's camera since the iPhone 11 Pro.

iPhone 17 Pro: Major upgrades expected

The upcoming iPhone 17 Pro is expected to feature:

A19 Pro chipset

Up to 12GB of RAM

OLED display

Larger than before battery

iOS 26 out-of-the-box

These updates further aim to deliver improved performance, better battery life, and advanced AI features powered by iOS 26.

Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro is shaping up to be a bold refresh with new design elements, eye-catching colours, and powerful specs. With the launch window set for early September, fans can expect a more performance-driven and visually striking iPhone experience.