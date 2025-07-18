iPhone 17 Pro may launch in September with new look, triple camera and A19 Pro chip Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro reveals a bold new design and fresh colour options ahead of its expected launch in September 2025. The upcoming flagship will feature a redesigned camera module, new colour variants like Orange and Dark Blue, and major hardware upgrades including RAM, processor and more.

New Delhi:

iPhone 17 series, a much anticipated addition in the series, is expected to launch worldwide in September 2025 (just like the default launch timeline every year. As the excitement builds up, a leaked render of the iPhone 17 Pro has appeared online, which is revealing major design changes and vibrant new colour variants. It is further stated that the mass production of the upcoming lineup is set to start soon, with the new Pro model taking the spotlight for its bold upgrades in both appearance and hardware.

No Plus model this year: iPhone 17 Air to replace it

Apple is likely to skip the ‘Plus’ model this year and is set to introduce a new model called iPhone 17 Air alongside the iPhone 17, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max.

If we believe the leaks shared by tipster Majin Bu on X (formerly known as Twitter), the iPhone 17 Pro will be offered in Black, Dark Blue, Orange, and Silver, with Purple and Steel Grey also expected later.

Fresh camera layout with larger module

A key design change is the updated triple rear camera setup on the iPhone 17 Pro. While the camera placement remains similar to previous models, the module now includes a larger rectangular island housing an LED flash, LiDAR sensor, and a microphone. This marks the first major design shift in the Pro lineup since the iPhone 11 Pro.

New colours and variants across the lineup

The iPhone 17 Pro may come in six total colour options, while the newly introduced iPhone 17 Air will reportedly be available in Black, Light Blue, Light Gold, and White. These fresh finishes aim to appeal to a broader range of users, adding a visual refresh to the lineup.

Expected specs and software upgrades

The iPhone 17 Pro is rumoured to ship with up to 12GB of RAM and be powered by the A19 Pro chipset. It will feature an OLED display, a larger battery, and come pre-installed with iOS 26. With these improvements, Apple aims to further enhance user experience in performance, multitasking, and battery life.

The leaked renders of the iPhone 17 Pro have already created a buzz among Apple fans, highlighting significant design and feature upgrades. With an official launch window expected between September 8 and 12, the iPhone 17 lineup could mark a major milestone in Apple’s flagship smartphone journey, combining aesthetics, performance, and innovation in a completely new package.