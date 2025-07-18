TCL launches QD Mini LED TV in India under Rs 85000: From 55 to 98 inches TCL has launched its latest C72K QD Mini LED Smart TV series in India, featuring a QD (Quantum Dot) Mini LED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and supporting Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and other HDR formats.

New Delhi:

TCL has expanded its television portfolio in the Indian market with the launch of the C72K QD Mini LED Smart TV series. The smart TVs are available at a starting price of Rs 84,990. The series includes four display sizes- 55 inches, 65 inches, 75 inches and 98 inches. These display sizes may vary different vthe iewing needs of different audiences/customers. The TVs are available online via Flipkart, Amazon and offline at Reliance Digital and Croma stores.

Stunning display with QD and Mini LED technology

One of the key highlights of the TCL C72K series is its Quantum Dot (QD) Mini LED display paired with a 144Hz refresh rate. This combination offers crystal-clear visuals, vibrant colours and ultra-smooth motion, which are ideal for both movies and gaming.

The display also supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and HDR, ensuring superior contrast and brightness levels.

Premium audio with Onkyo and Dolby Atmos

TCL has collaborated with Onkyo, a renowned audio brand, to deliver Hi-Fi sound quality. The TV also comes with support for Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual X, offering a cinema-like audio experience right at home.

Smart TV powered by Android TV

Running on Google's Android TV platform, the C72K series enables users to access more than 10,000 apps via the Google Play Store.

Popular OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and JioCinema- which is easily accessible, with dedicated buttons on the remote for quick navigation.

Connectivity and convenience

The TV supports various connectivity options, including Wi-Fi, HDMI, Bluetooth and USB ports.

This makes it easy to connect external devices, sound systems and game consoles. With voice search and Google Assistant integration, users can enjoy a seamless smart TV experience.

With a price tag starting below Rs 85,000, TCL’s C72K QD Mini LED Smart TV series offers an impressive set of features — superior display technology, immersive sound, and Android smart features — at a much lower price compared to rivals like LG and Samsung. For Indian consumers looking for a premium viewing experience on a budget, this could be a solid choice.