Google Search gets smarter with Gemini 2.5 Pro, Deep Search and AI-powered calls Google has announced a major AI update to its Search experience with the integration of Gemini 2.5 Pro and agentic AI calling features. These tools offer advanced query handling, deep research summaries, and even the ability to make phone calls to local businesses to check prices or appointments.

New Delhi:

Google is taking its Search experience to the next level by incorporating the Gemini 2.5 Pro model directly into Search’s AI Mode. This new version of the search engine has been designed and engineers to handle complex queries which will include coding, reasoning and math. Users who are subscribing to the Pro or Ultra Labs plan could easily activate it from a dropdown for deeper results, which further includes clickable link references for further exploration.

Deep Search for serious research

A new feature named 'Deep Search' also joins the AI toolkit. This new capability conducts hundreds of searches in the background, compiles information from multiple sources, and delivers fully-cited summaries.

Google states that this will be especially helpful for tasks like academic research, home buying or financial planning.

Like Gemini Pro, the new Deep Search is available for the Labs users under Pro and Ultra subscriptions.

AI can now make calls for you

The most user-friendly addition may be the AI-powered calling feature. When users search for services like “salons near me” or “pet groomers nearby,” an option to “Have AI check pricing” appears. Google’s AI will automatically call businesses, collect details like prices and appointment slots and display them, which saves the users from the hassle of making the calls themselves.

The new update will be rolling out across the US market right now, and there has been no word related to the India launch (at the time of writing).

Google Pixel event set for August 20

In other updates, Google has announced that its annual Made by Google 2025 event will be held on August 20. Expectations are high for the launch of new Pixel smartphones, Pixel Watch, and possibly more AI-powered innovations.

With Gemini 2.5 Pro and agentic calling, Google is reimagining how users interact with information, going beyond just delivering search results to doing the work for you. As the AI evolution continues, these smart upgrades could redefine what we expect from a search engine.