Israel-Iran conflict: IRGC's missile unit commander Abu Dharr Mohammadi killed, claims IDF

Jerusalem:

Abu Dharr Mohammadi, the operations commander in the IRGC’s missile unit embedded with Hezbollah in Beirut, has reportedly been eliminated by the Israeli Defence Forces. Mohammadi was considered a key liaison between Hezbollah and the Iranian regime, playing a major role in coordinating military operations and strategic planning.

He was also instrumental in efforts to rebuild and strengthen Hezbollah’s missile program following Operation Northern Arrows.

Further details about the operation and its circumstances have not yet been officially confirmed. Regional security analysts say the development could have significant implications for Hezbollah’s military capabilities and the broader Iran-aligned network operating in the Middle East.

IDF says it struck Iranian ‘Taleghan’ nuclear compound

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it carried out a strike on a facility it identified as the “Taleghan” compound, a site the Israeli military claims was used by Iran in the past to advance nuclear weapons-related capabilities.

In a statement posted on X, the IDF said the compound had been associated with the covert “AMAD” project, a program that Western intelligence agencies have long alleged was aimed at developing nuclear weapons in the early 2000s. According to the Israeli military, the site was used to develop advanced explosives and conduct sensitive experiments connected to nuclear weapons research.