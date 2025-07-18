Google introduces same-day repair service and free doorstep service for Pixel users in India This move is part of Google’s larger push to expand its Pixel ecosystem in India through enhanced after-sales support, official retail presence, and local manufacturing.

New Delhi:

Google India, one of the leading tech giant, has officially introduced same-day smartphone repairs for Pixel users. The service will be accessible in top metro cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad, along with other key tier-1 and tier-2 cities. The announcement was made through the company’s official X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

Under the new initiative, Pixel smartphones will be submitted at designated walk-in centres before 2 PM, then will be repaired and returned on the same day (in most cases, until no major trouble found). These Exclusive and Priority Service Centres will be capable of handling repairs for accessories like earbuds and smartwatches.

80 per cent of Pixel repairs are completed the same day

Google has claimed that around 80 per cent of repairs are now being completed on the same day, specifically reducing the wait times, which are typically faced with courier-based or third-party repair options. This move has been taken to enhance user convenience and build trust in the brand’s after-sales support system.

Free doorstep pickup and delivery in remote areas

For Pixel users who are residing in non-metro towns or remote areas, Google has introduced a mail-in repair programme with free doorstep pickup and return delivery. This service will ensures that the users who do not have access to physical service centres can enjoy the convenient service with no additional cost any further.

Improved online support and tracking tools

To make the repair journey easier, Google has revamped its online support tools, offering:

Repair status tracking

Step-by-step troubleshooting guides

Online service booking

Locator for authorised centres

These features also aim to streamline the repair process and empower users to handle issues quickly and independently.

Part of a bigger Pixel push in India

This expanded after-sales service from Google aligns with the company’s broader efforts to grow its Pixel ecosystem in the Indian market. Earlier this year, Google:

Launched its official online store in India

Introduced 24/7 customer support

Rolled out Pixel Simulator, YouTube guides, EMI/cashback offers

Began assembling Pixel devices in India

Reportedly started scouting locations for the first-ever physical stores in India

Google’s new repair programme marks a significant step toward improving customer satisfaction and strengthening its presence in India’s premium smartphone market. With faster services, free doorstep support, and expanded retail efforts, Pixel users can now enjoy a more reliable and accessible ownership experience.