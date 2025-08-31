iPhone 17 launch: Apple may kill iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 15 and Watch Series 10 The whole world and Apple fans are excited to know what the new iPhone 17 will hold, but the company is expected to announce some series and ranges which will be discontinued, making space for the new devices. Here is a list of the most expected devices which will be discontinued by the tech giant.

Apple’s much-awaited event is scheduled for September 9 (2025) where the company will be launching the new iPhone 17 series along with other range of other products like earbuds, watches and more. With the exciting new devices, they might also end the journey of some of the older models of the handsets. Like every year, Apple (this year) may discontinue a few of the devices to make space for the latest lineup. Here’s a list of six devices that could be retired after the event, along with what it means for Indian buyers.

iPhone 16 Pro models might discontinue!

Apple usually does not keep two generations of its Pro models on sale together. Following the launch of the iPhone 17 series, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are most likely to be discontinued. This does not mean they will vanish immediately from the market. Retailers in India will continue selling them until the existing stock runs out.

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus may come to an end!

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are also expected to be removed from Apple’s official lineup. Instead, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will remain on sale. The good news for Indian users is that once the iPhone 17 series is launched, the iPhone 16 price could be officially reduced. Meanwhile, retailers may offer heavy Diwali discounts on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.

Apple Watch Series 10 could retire!

Apple is expected to announce the Apple Watch Series 11 at the September 9 event. With this, the Apple Watch Series 10 could be discontinued. Similarly, if Apple unveils the Watch Ultra 3, the Watch Ultra 2 may also be retired from the lineup.

Apple Watch SE 2 might end the era!

Rumours suggest Apple may launch a new Apple Watch SE. If that happens, the current Watch SE 2 could be immediately discontinued. This is in line with Apple’s policy of refreshing its wearable segment alongside new iPhones.

What happened last year?

Last year, after the iPhone 16 launch, Apple had discontinued the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 13, and the Watch Series 9. Following the same trend, Apple will streamline its product lineup once again this September.

What it means for Indian buyers

For Indian consumers, this move opens up an opportunity to buy older iPhones at discounted prices during festive sales. While Apple removes them from its official website, retailers usually offer big deals to clear stock.