iPhone 17 launch: Apple discontinues older models, see the full list As soon as the new iPhone 17 series was launched, Apple removed older iPhone models from its website. These devices are no longer available on the company's online store, but customers can still purchase them from offline retailers until the existing stock is depleted.

Upon the launch of its new iPhone 17 series, Apple has removed several older models from its website. During the September 9 event, the company unveiled the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and its thinnest model yet, the iPhone Air. This new lineup features an advanced camera, display, and AI capabilities, powered by the A19 series 3nm processor.

Older iPhones discontinued

Each year, Apple removes older models from its website following a new product launch. These phones, however, often remain available for sale in the market until stock is depleted.

Following the iPhone 17 series launch, Apple has discontinued the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max from its website. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus from 2023 were also removed, a move consistent with last year's pattern when the iPhone 16 series launch led to the discontinuation of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Additionally, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have been removed from the list.

iPhone 16 becomes cheaper

Along with discontinuing old models, Apple has also reduced the price of its previous series. The initial price of the iPhone 16 has been cut by ₹10,000, bringing its starting price down from Rs 79,900 to Rs 69,900. Similarly, the iPhone 16 Plus now starts at Rs 79,900, down from its original price of Rs 89,900.

iPhone 17 Series

Meanwhile, the new iPhone models no longer offer the 128GB storage option, which has led to a higher starting price for the base models compared to the iPhone 16 series. The iPhone 17 Pro will now start with a 256GB storage capacity, with options also available in 512GB and 1TB.

For the first time, the iPhone 17 Pro Max will be offered with a 2TB storage option, in addition to its 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB capacities.

