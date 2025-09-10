Apple Event iPhone 17 Series launch: What's new in iPhone 17 Pro compared to iPhone 16 Pro Apple has launched its much-anticipated iPhone 17 Pro today. The newly launched device comes with a refreshed design. Here’s what else has changed compared to the iPhone 16 Pro.

New Delhi:

Apple today held its "Awe-Dropping" event, where the tech giant unveiled its new iPhone 17 Series, which includes the iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17, and iPhone 17 Air. The company has replaced its Plus model with the new Air model, which is notable for its ultra-thin 5.5mm design.

While Apple refreshed the design of the base iPhone variant last year, the company focused on updating the Pro model this year. The iPhone 17 Pro features a completely new design, with the rear camera array now expanded to extend across most of the phone's side. The device also debuted with an upgraded telephoto camera.

Here is a breakdown of what the new iPhone 17 Pro has to offer compared to the iPhone 16 Pro.

iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 16 Pro:

iPhone 16 Pro iPhone 17 Pro Display 6.3-inch 120Hz OLED screen with Dynamic Island and 2,000nits of peak brightness 6.3-inch 120Hz OLED screen with Dynamic Island and 3,000nits of peak brightness Chipset A18 Pro with 6-core CPU and GPU and 16 core Neural engine A19 Pro chip with 6-core GPU and Neural accelerators Hardware-accelerated ray tracing Camera Rear: 48MP (main camera), 48MP (ultra-wide) and 12MP (telephoto) Front: 12MP camera Rear: 48MP (main camera), 48MP (ultra-wide) and 48MP (telephoto) Front: 18MP centre stage camera Video recording 4K Dolby Vision video recording, Spatial video recording 4K Dolby Vision video recording, Spatial video recording External button Action button, camera control 4K Dolby Vision video recording, Spatial video recording Battery Video playback up to 27 hours Charging Up to 50% charge in around 30 minutes with 20W wired adapter or higher MagSafe wireless charging up to 25W with 30W adapter or higher Up to 50% charge in around 20 minutes with 40W wired adapter or higher Apple Intelligence Yes Yes Design Titanium Aluminium Capacity Upto 1TB Up to 2TB

