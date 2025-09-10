Apple Event iPhone 17 Series launch: What's new in iPhone 17 Pro compared to iPhone 16 Pro

Apple today held its "Awe-Dropping" event, where the tech giant unveiled its new iPhone 17 Series, which includes the iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17, and iPhone 17 Air. The company has replaced its Plus model with the new Air model, which is notable for its ultra-thin 5.5mm design.
While Apple refreshed the design of the base iPhone variant last year, the company focused on updating the Pro model this year. The iPhone 17 Pro features a completely new design, with the rear camera array now expanded to extend across most of the phone's side. The device also debuted with an upgraded telephoto camera.
Here is a breakdown of what the new iPhone 17 Pro has to offer compared to the iPhone 16 Pro.
iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 16 Pro:
|
iPhone 16 Pro
|
iPhone 17 Pro
|Display
|6.3-inch 120Hz OLED screen with Dynamic Island and 2,000nits of peak brightness
|6.3-inch 120Hz OLED screen with Dynamic Island and 3,000nits of peak brightness
|Chipset
|A18 Pro with 6-core CPU and GPU and 16 core Neural engine
|
A19 Pro chip with 6-core GPU and Neural accelerators
Hardware-accelerated ray tracing
|Camera
|
Rear: 48MP (main camera), 48MP (ultra-wide) and 12MP (telephoto)
Front: 12MP camera
|
Rear: 48MP (main camera), 48MP (ultra-wide) and 48MP (telephoto)
Front: 18MP centre stage camera
|Video recording
|4K Dolby Vision video recording, Spatial video recording
|4K Dolby Vision video recording, Spatial video recording
|External button
|Action button, camera control
|4K Dolby Vision video recording, Spatial video recording
|Battery
|Video playback up to 27 hours
|Charging
|
Up to 50% charge in around 30 minutes with 20W wired adapter or higher
MagSafe wireless charging up to 25W with 30W adapter or higher
|Up to 50% charge in around 20 minutes with 40W wired adapter or higher
|Apple Intelligence
|Yes
|Yes
|Design
|Titanium
|Aluminium
|Capacity
|Upto 1TB
|Up to 2TB
