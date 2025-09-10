Advertisement
  Apple Event iPhone 17 Series launch: What's new in iPhone 17 Pro compared to iPhone 16 Pro

Apple has launched its much-anticipated iPhone 17 Pro today. The newly launched device comes with a refreshed design. Here’s what else has changed compared to the iPhone 16 Pro.

What's new in iPhone 17 Pro compared to iPhone 16 Pro
What's new in iPhone 17 Pro compared to iPhone 16 Pro Image Source : File
Written By: Om Gupta
New Delhi:

Apple today held its "Awe-Dropping" event, where the tech giant unveiled its new iPhone 17 Series, which includes the iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17, and iPhone 17 Air. The company has replaced its Plus model with the new Air model, which is notable for its ultra-thin 5.5mm design.

While Apple refreshed the design of the base iPhone variant last year, the company focused on updating the Pro model this year. The iPhone 17 Pro features a completely new design, with the rear camera array now expanded to extend across most of the phone's side. The device also debuted with an upgraded telephoto camera.

Here is a breakdown of what the new iPhone 17 Pro has to offer compared to the iPhone 16 Pro.

iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 16 Pro: 

 

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro
Display 6.3-inch 120Hz OLED screen with Dynamic Island and 2,000nits of peak brightness 6.3-inch 120Hz OLED screen with Dynamic Island and 3,000nits of peak brightness
Chipset A18 Pro with 6-core CPU and GPU and 16 core Neural engine

A19 Pro chip with 6-core GPU and Neural accelerators

Hardware-accelerated ray tracing
Camera

Rear: 48MP (main camera), 48MP (ultra-wide) and 12MP (telephoto)

Front: 12MP camera

Rear: 48MP (main camera), 48MP (ultra-wide) and 48MP (telephoto)

Front: 18MP centre stage camera
Video recording 4K Dolby Vision video recording, Spatial video recording 4K Dolby Vision video recording, Spatial video recording
External button Action button, camera control 4K Dolby Vision video recording, Spatial video recording
Battery Video playback up to 27 hours  
Charging

Up to 50% charge in around 30 minutes with 20W wired adapter or higher

MagSafe wireless charging up to 25W with 30W adapter or higher

 Up to 50% charge in around 20 minutes with 40W wired adapter or higher
Apple Intelligence Yes Yes
Design Titanium Aluminium
Capacity Upto 1TB Up to 2TB

