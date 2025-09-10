Apple Event iPhone 17 Series launch: iPhone 17 key upgrades over iPhone 16

Advertisement
Apple has introduced the iPhone 17 with a 18MP selfie camera and other hardware upgrades. However, the company has kept the smartphone's design the same.

iPhone 17 key upgrades over iPhone 16
Written By: Om Gupta
Apple today launched its iPhone 17 smartphone at the "Awe-Dropping" event. Unlike the Pro model, the company has kept the design of the base iPhone 17 unchanged, as it received a significant refresh last year. This year, however, the focus is on key hardware upgrades. The iPhone 17 now features a 18MP selfie camera, a bigger battery, and a bigger screen.

Here is a detailed comparison of the new iPhone 17 with last year's iPhone 16.

iPhone 17 vs iPhone 16: 

 

iPhone 16 

iPhone 17 
Display 6.1-inch OLED screen with Dynamic Island and 2,000nits of peak brightness 6.3-inch 120Hz OLED screen with Dynamic Island and 3,000nits of peak brightness
Chipset A18 with 6-core CPU and 5-core GPU and 16 core Neural engine A19 with 6-core CPU and 5-core GPU and Neural accelerators
Camera

Rear: 48MP (main camera) and 12MP (ultra-wide)

Front: 12MP camera

Rear: 48MP (main camera) and 48MP (ultra-wide)

Front: 18MP centre stage camera
Video recording 4K Dolby Vision video recording, Spatial video recording 4K Dolby Vision video recording, Spatial video recording
External button Action button, camera control Action button, camera control
Battery Video playback up to 22 hours Video playback up to 30 hours
Charging

Up to 50% charge in around 30 minutes with 20W wired adapter or higher

MagSafe wireless charging up to 25W with 30W adapter or higher

 Up to 50% charge in around 20 minutes with 40W wired adapter or higher
Apple Intelligence Yes Yes
Design Aluminium Aluminium
Capacity Upto 512GB Upto 512GB

In addition, the iPhone 17 introduces N1, a new Apple-designed wireless networking chip that enables Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread. In addition to supporting the latest generation of wireless technologies, the N1 chip improves the overall performance and reliability of features like Personal Hotspot and AirDrop.

