Apple Event iPhone 17 Series launch: iPhone 17 key upgrades over iPhone 16 Apple has introduced the iPhone 17 with a 18MP selfie camera and other hardware upgrades. However, the company has kept the smartphone's design the same.

New Delhi:

Apple today launched its iPhone 17 smartphone at the "Awe-Dropping" event. Unlike the Pro model, the company has kept the design of the base iPhone 17 unchanged, as it received a significant refresh last year. This year, however, the focus is on key hardware upgrades. The iPhone 17 now features a 18MP selfie camera, a bigger battery, and a bigger screen.

Here is a detailed comparison of the new iPhone 17 with last year's iPhone 16.

iPhone 17 vs iPhone 16:

iPhone 16 iPhone 17 Display 6.1-inch OLED screen with Dynamic Island and 2,000nits of peak brightness 6.3-inch 120Hz OLED screen with Dynamic Island and 3,000nits of peak brightness Chipset A18 with 6-core CPU and 5-core GPU and 16 core Neural engine A19 with 6-core CPU and 5-core GPU and Neural accelerators Camera Rear: 48MP (main camera) and 12MP (ultra-wide) Front: 12MP camera Rear: 48MP (main camera) and 48MP (ultra-wide) Front: 18MP centre stage camera Video recording 4K Dolby Vision video recording, Spatial video recording 4K Dolby Vision video recording, Spatial video recording External button Action button, camera control Action button, camera control Battery Video playback up to 22 hours Video playback up to 30 hours Charging Up to 50% charge in around 30 minutes with 20W wired adapter or higher MagSafe wireless charging up to 25W with 30W adapter or higher Up to 50% charge in around 20 minutes with 40W wired adapter or higher Apple Intelligence Yes Yes Design Aluminium Aluminium Capacity Upto 512GB Upto 512GB

In addition, the iPhone 17 introduces N1, a new Apple-designed wireless networking chip that enables Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread. In addition to supporting the latest generation of wireless technologies, the N1 chip improves the overall performance and reliability of features like Personal Hotspot and AirDrop.

ALSO READ: iPhone 17 Series launched with upgraded camera, reduced price