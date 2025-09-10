Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Technology
  3. iPhone 17 Series launched with upgraded camera, reduced price

iPhone 17 Series launched with upgraded camera, reduced price

Apple has launched the iPhone 17 in the global market, including India. This new device features a powerful camera and a cutting-edge 3nm processor. It also comes equipped with the latest Apple Intelligence feature.

iPhone 17 Series launched with upgraded camera
iPhone 17 Series launched with upgraded camera Image Source : Apple
Written By: Om Gupta
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Apple has unveiled its new iPhone 17 series at the Apple Event 2025. The company has introduced four new models: the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The entire series is powered by a 3nm processor, representing a significant upgrade from the previous iPhone 16. The new iPhone 17 series includes advanced AI features and starts with a base storage of 256GB.

iPhone 17 india price and availability

  • Indian Price: In India, the phone's starting price is Rs 82,900 for 256GB variant and Rs 1,02,900 for 512GB storage variant
  • Storage Variants: It is available in 256GB and 512GB storage variants.
  • Availability: Pre-orders in India began on September 12 at 5:30 AM, with sales starting on September 19.
  • Colours: It is available in five color options: Lavender, Sage, Mist, Blue, and Black.

iPhone 17 specifications: 

  • Display: The iPhone 17 features a powerful 6.3-inch ProMotion display. The display supports a variable refresh rate from 10Hz to 120Hz and has a peak brightness of up to 3000 nits.
  • Performance: It is equipped with the latest A19 Bionic chipset, built on 3nm technology. This processor includes a 6-core CPU, 5-core GPU, and an improved Neural Engine for faster AI task completion.
  • Durability: The phone is protected by Ceramic Shield 2 and has an IP68 rating, making it dust and water-resistant.
  • Camera: The iPhone 17 has a dual-camera setup on the back, including a 48MP main fusion camera and a 12MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom. For selfies, it features an 18MP Center Stage camera that can capture wide-angle and portrait photos using AI.
  • Battery and OS: Apple claims the new model offers 8 hours more battery backup than the iPhone 16. A 10-minute charge provides up to 8 hours of usage. The phone runs on the iOS 26 operating system.

ALSO READ: Apple Event iPhone 17 Series launch: iPhone Air arrives as the slimmest iPhone ever

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology
Apple IPhone 17
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\