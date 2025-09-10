iPhone 17 Series launched with upgraded camera, reduced price Apple has launched the iPhone 17 in the global market, including India. This new device features a powerful camera and a cutting-edge 3nm processor. It also comes equipped with the latest Apple Intelligence feature.

New Delhi: Apple has unveiled its new iPhone 17 series at the Apple Event 2025. The company has introduced four new models: the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The entire series is powered by a 3nm processor, representing a significant upgrade from the previous iPhone 16. The new iPhone 17 series includes advanced AI features and starts with a base storage of 256GB. iPhone 17 india price and availability Indian Price: In India, the phone's starting price is Rs 82,900 for 256GB variant and Rs 1,02,900 for 512GB storage variant

Storage Variants: It is available in 256GB and 512GB storage variants.

Availability: Pre-orders in India began on September 12 at 5:30 AM, with sales starting on September 19.

Colours: It is available in five color options: Lavender, Sage, Mist, Blue, and Black. iPhone 17 specifications: Display: The iPhone 17 features a powerful 6.3-inch ProMotion display. The display supports a variable refresh rate from 10Hz to 120Hz and has a peak brightness of up to 3000 nits.

Performance: It is equipped with the latest A19 Bionic chipset, built on 3nm technology. This processor includes a 6-core CPU, 5-core GPU, and an improved Neural Engine for faster AI task completion.

Durability: The phone is protected by Ceramic Shield 2 and has an IP68 rating, making it dust and water-resistant.

Camera: The iPhone 17 has a dual-camera setup on the back, including a 48MP main fusion camera and a 12MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom. For selfies, it features an 18MP Center Stage camera that can capture wide-angle and portrait photos using AI.

Battery and OS: Apple claims the new model offers 8 hours more battery backup than the iPhone 16. A 10-minute charge provides up to 8 hours of usage. The phone runs on the iOS 26 operating system. ALSO READ: Apple Event iPhone 17 Series launch: iPhone Air arrives as the slimmest iPhone ever