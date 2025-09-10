Apple Event iPhone 17 Series launch: iPhone Air arrives as the slimmest iPhone ever Apple has launched its thinnest iPhone, the iPhone Air, now available globally, including in India. This iPhone measures just 5.6mm in thickness.

New Delhi: Apple has officially unveiled its thinnest iPhone to date, the iPhone Air, at the "Awe Dropping" event. The device measures a mere 5.6mm thin and is engineered with an 80 per cent titanium body, which the company claims makes it incredibly durable despite its slim profile. A key feature is the absence of any physical ports, making it an eSIM-only handset. iPhone Air price and availability Starting Price: The iPhone Air starts at Rs 1,19,900 in India.

Storage Variants: It is available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options. The prices for the other two variants are Rs 1,39,900 and Rs 1,59,900, respectively.

Colour Options: The phone comes in four colors: Sky Blue, Light Gold, Cloud White, and Space Black.

Release date: Pre-orders in India begin at 5:30 AM on September 12, with sales starting on September 19. iPhone Air specifications Design and Display: Thickness: A remarkably thin 5.6mm profile. Durability: Made with an 80 per cent titanium body. Display: Features a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display with an OLED panel. Refresh Rate and Brightness: Supports a 120Hz high refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 3000 nits.

Performance: Chipset: Powered by the A19 Pro Bionic chipset, built on a 3nm process. CPU/GPU/AI: It includes a 6-core CPU, 6-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine. A dedicated N1 chip is used for its advanced AI features. Features: Supports second-generation dynamic caching and advanced Apple Intelligence.

Cameras: Rear Camera: A 48MP main camera on the back with sensor-shift optical image stabilisation. Front Camera: An 18MP Center Stage selfie camera for selfies and video calls.

Battery and Connectivity: Battery Life: Apple claims "all-day" battery life on a single charge with a video playback capacity of 27 hours. Charging: Can be charged to 50 per cent in just 30 minutes. Ports: No physical ports; it's an eSIM-only device. Wired charging is not supported.

ALSO READ: Apple Event iPhone 17 Series launch: Watch Series 11, Watch SE 3 and Watch Ultra 3 launched