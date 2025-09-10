Apple Event iPhone 17 Series launch: iPhone Air arrives as the slimmest iPhone ever

Apple has officially unveiled its thinnest iPhone to date, the iPhone Air, at the "Awe Dropping" event. The device measures a mere 5.6mm thin and is engineered with an 80 per cent titanium body, which the company claims makes it incredibly durable despite its slim profile. A key feature is the absence of any physical ports, making it an eSIM-only handset.
iPhone Air price and availability
- Starting Price: The iPhone Air starts at Rs 1,19,900 in India.
- Storage Variants: It is available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options. The prices for the other two variants are Rs 1,39,900 and Rs 1,59,900, respectively.
- Colour Options: The phone comes in four colors: Sky Blue, Light Gold, Cloud White, and Space Black.
- Release date: Pre-orders in India begin at 5:30 AM on September 12, with sales starting on September 19.
iPhone Air specifications
- Design and Display:
- Thickness: A remarkably thin 5.6mm profile.
- Durability: Made with an 80 per cent titanium body.
- Display: Features a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display with an OLED panel.
- Refresh Rate and Brightness: Supports a 120Hz high refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 3000 nits.
- Performance:
- Chipset: Powered by the A19 Pro Bionic chipset, built on a 3nm process.
- CPU/GPU/AI: It includes a 6-core CPU, 6-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine. A dedicated N1 chip is used for its advanced AI features.
- Features: Supports second-generation dynamic caching and advanced Apple Intelligence.
- Cameras:
- Rear Camera: A 48MP main camera on the back with sensor-shift optical image stabilisation.
- Front Camera: An 18MP Center Stage selfie camera for selfies and video calls.
- Battery and Connectivity:
- Battery Life: Apple claims "all-day" battery life on a single charge with a video playback capacity of 27 hours.
- Charging: Can be charged to 50 per cent in just 30 minutes.
- Ports: No physical ports; it's an eSIM-only device. Wired charging is not supported.
ALSO READ: Apple Event iPhone 17 Series launch: Watch Series 11, Watch SE 3 and Watch Ultra 3 launched