Apple Event iPhone 17 Series launch: Watch Series 11, Watch SE 3 and Watch Ultra 3 launched Apple has introduced its new Watch Series 11, Watch SE 3, and Watch Ultra 3. The new models feature improved displays and 5G connectivity, with the Ultra 3 also adding satellite connectivity.

New Delhi:

At its "Awe-Dropping" event, Apple launched a host of new wearable devices, including the Apple Watch SE 3, Watch Series 11, and Watch Ultra 3.

Apple Watch SE 3

The Apple Watch SE 3 is now powered by an S10 chipset and offers a more advanced set of health features. It comes with an Always-On display, the Double Tap and Wrist Flick gestures, on-device Siri, and fast charging. The watch also offers 5G cellular capabilities and features a more durable cover glass.

On the health front, the Apple Watch SE 3 now provides a sleep score, retrospective ovulation estimates, sleep apnea notifications, and wrist temperature sensing.

Apple Watch SE 3 price and availability

The Apple Watch SE 3 is now available for pre-order and will go on sale starting September 19. It is priced at Rs 25,900 for 40mm and 28,900 for 44mm size.

Apple Watch SE 3 specifications

Material Aluminium case Size 40mm, 44mm Controls Digital Crown with haptic feedback Side button

Double tap and wrist flick gestures

Siri with on‑device processing Chip S10 chip with 64‑bit dual core processor

4‑core Neural Engine

64GB capacity Sensors Second-generation optical heart sensor

Temperature sensor

Compass

Always-on altimeter

High-g accelerometer

High dynamic range gyroscope

Ambient light sensor Health and Wellness Cycle Tracking app with retrospective ovulation estimates

Heart Rate app

High and low heart rate notifications

Irregular rhythm notifications3

Medications app

Mindfulness app

Noise app

Sleep app including sleep stages

Sleep score Display Always-On Retina display with OLED and LTPO

Up to 1,000 nits peak brightness

2 nits minimum brightness Power and Battery Life All‑day battery life, up to 18 hours of normal use

15 minutes for up to 8 hours of normal use

Apple Watch Ultra 3

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 allows users to text emergency services, message friends and family, and share their location, all through satellite connectivity. The watch also features a larger screen, a 1Hz always-on refresh rate display, 5G cellular capabilities, and up to 42 hours of battery life—with up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode. It also offers notifications for signs of chronic high blood pressure, also known as hypertension.

Apple Watch Ultra 3 price and availability

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is now available for pre-order and will go on sale starting September 19. It is priced at Rs 89,900.

Apple Watch Ultra 3 specifications

Material Titanium case, Grade 5 Size 49mm, 44mm Controls Customisable Action button

Digital Crown with haptic feedback

Side button

Double tap and wrist flick gestures

Siri with on‑device processing Chip S10 chip with 64‑bit dual core processor

4‑core Neural Engine

64GB capacity Sensors Electrical heart sensor

Third-generation optical heart sensor

Blood oxygen sensor

Temperature sensor

Depth gauge

Water temperature sensor

Compass

Always-on altimeter

High-g accelerometer

High dynamic range gyroscope

Ambient light sensor Health and Wellness Blood Oxygen app

ECG app

Cycle Tracking app with retrospective ovulation estimates4

Heart Rate app

High and low heart rate notifications

Irregular rhythm notifications

Medications app

Mindfulness app with state of mind tracking

Noise app

Sleep app including sleep stages

Sleep score Display Always‑On Retina display with wide‑angle OLEDs and LTPO3

1Hz refresh

Flat sapphire crystal display

Up to 3,000 nits peak brightness

1 nit minimum brightness Power and Battery Life Multi-day battery life, up to 42 hours of normal use

15 minutes for up to 12 hours of normal use

Apple Watch Series 11

The Apple Watch Series 11 offers a longer battery life, a durable cover glass, and 5G cellular capabilities. It provides the most comprehensive set of health features to date, including notifications for signs of chronic high blood pressure (also known as hypertension) and new insights into sleep quality with a dedicated sleep score. The watch offers up to 24 hours of battery life.

Apple Watch Series 11 price and availability

The Apple Watch Series 11 is available for pre-order starting today, with availability beginning September 19. It is available in aluminum in a new space gray, as well as jet black, rose gold, and silver. It also comes in polished titanium in natural, gold, and slate.

The watch is priced at Rs 46,900 for the 42mm size and Rs 49,900 for the 46mm size.

Apple Watch Series 11 specifications

Material Aluminium case and Titanium case Size 46mm, 42mm Controls Customisable Action button

Digital Crown with haptic feedback

Double tap and wrist flick gestures

Siri with on‑device processing Chip S10 chip with 64‑bit dual core processor

4‑core Neural Engine

64GB capacity Sensors Electrical heart sensor

Third‑generation optical heart sensor

Blood oxygen sensor

Temperature sensor

Compass

Always‑on altimeter

High‑g accelerometer

High dynamic range gyroscope

Ambient light sensor

Depth gauge to 6 metres

Water temperature sensor Health and Wellness Blood Oxygen app

ECG app

Cycle Tracking app with retrospective ovulation estimates4

Heart Rate app

High and low heart rate notifications

Irregular rhythm notifications

Medications app

Mindfulness app with state of mind tracking

Noise app

Sleep app including sleep stages

Sleep score Display Always‑On Retina display with wide‑angle OLEDs and LTPO3

Ion‑X front glass with 2x scratch resistance (aluminium cases)

Sapphire front crystal (titanium cases)

Up to 2,000 nits peak brightness

1 nit minimum brightness

326 pixels per inch Power and Battery Life All‑day battery life, up to 24 hours of normal use

15 minutes for up to 8 hours of normal use

ALSO READ: Apple Event iPhone 17 Series launch: AirPods 3 arrives with heart rate monitoring, live translation