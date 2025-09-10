Apple Event iPhone 17 Series launch: Watch Series 11, Watch SE 3 and Watch Ultra 3 launched

At its "Awe-Dropping" event, Apple launched a host of new wearable devices, including the Apple Watch SE 3, Watch Series 11, and Watch Ultra 3.
Apple Watch SE 3
The Apple Watch SE 3 is now powered by an S10 chipset and offers a more advanced set of health features. It comes with an Always-On display, the Double Tap and Wrist Flick gestures, on-device Siri, and fast charging. The watch also offers 5G cellular capabilities and features a more durable cover glass.
On the health front, the Apple Watch SE 3 now provides a sleep score, retrospective ovulation estimates, sleep apnea notifications, and wrist temperature sensing.
Apple Watch SE 3 price and availability
The Apple Watch SE 3 is now available for pre-order and will go on sale starting September 19. It is priced at Rs 25,900 for 40mm and 28,900 for 44mm size.
Apple Watch SE 3 specifications
|Material
|Aluminium case
|Size
|40mm, 44mm
|Controls
|Digital Crown with haptic feedback
Side button
|Chip
|S10 chip with 64‑bit dual core processor
4‑core Neural Engine
64GB capacity
|Sensors
|Second-generation optical heart sensor
Temperature sensor
Compass
Always-on altimeter
High-g accelerometer
High dynamic range gyroscope
Ambient light sensor
|Health and Wellness
|Cycle Tracking app with retrospective ovulation estimates
Heart Rate app
High and low heart rate notifications
Irregular rhythm notifications3
Medications app
Mindfulness app
Noise app
Sleep app including sleep stages
Sleep score
|Display
|Always-On Retina display with OLED and LTPO
Up to 1,000 nits peak brightness
2 nits minimum brightness
|Power and Battery Life
|All‑day battery life, up to 18 hours of normal use
15 minutes for up to 8 hours of normal use
Apple Watch Ultra 3
The Apple Watch Ultra 3 allows users to text emergency services, message friends and family, and share their location, all through satellite connectivity. The watch also features a larger screen, a 1Hz always-on refresh rate display, 5G cellular capabilities, and up to 42 hours of battery life—with up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode. It also offers notifications for signs of chronic high blood pressure, also known as hypertension.
Apple Watch Ultra 3 price and availability
The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is now available for pre-order and will go on sale starting September 19. It is priced at Rs 89,900.
Apple Watch Ultra 3 specifications
|Material
|Titanium case, Grade 5
|Size
|49mm, 44mm
|Controls
|Customisable Action button
Digital Crown with haptic feedback
Side button
Double tap and wrist flick gestures
Siri with on‑device processing
|Chip
|S10 chip with 64‑bit dual core processor
4‑core Neural Engine
64GB capacity
|Sensors
|Electrical heart sensor
Third-generation optical heart sensor
Blood oxygen sensor
Temperature sensor
Depth gauge
Water temperature sensor
Compass
Always-on altimeter
High-g accelerometer
High dynamic range gyroscope
Ambient light sensor
|Health and Wellness
|Blood Oxygen app
ECG app
Cycle Tracking app with retrospective ovulation estimates4
Heart Rate app
High and low heart rate notifications
Irregular rhythm notifications
Medications app
Mindfulness app with state of mind tracking
Noise app
Sleep app including sleep stages
Sleep score
|Display
|Always‑On Retina display with wide‑angle OLEDs and LTPO3
1Hz refresh
Flat sapphire crystal display
Up to 3,000 nits peak brightness
1 nit minimum brightness
|Power and Battery Life
|Multi-day battery life, up to 42 hours of normal use
15 minutes for up to 12 hours of normal use
Apple Watch Series 11
The Apple Watch Series 11 offers a longer battery life, a durable cover glass, and 5G cellular capabilities. It provides the most comprehensive set of health features to date, including notifications for signs of chronic high blood pressure (also known as hypertension) and new insights into sleep quality with a dedicated sleep score. The watch offers up to 24 hours of battery life.
Apple Watch Series 11 price and availability
The Apple Watch Series 11 is available for pre-order starting today, with availability beginning September 19. It is available in aluminum in a new space gray, as well as jet black, rose gold, and silver. It also comes in polished titanium in natural, gold, and slate.
The watch is priced at Rs 46,900 for the 42mm size and Rs 49,900 for the 46mm size.
Apple Watch Series 11 specifications
|Material
|Aluminium case and Titanium case
|Size
|46mm, 42mm
|Controls
|Customisable Action button
Digital Crown with haptic feedback
Double tap and wrist flick gestures
Siri with on‑device processing
|Chip
|S10 chip with 64‑bit dual core processor
4‑core Neural Engine
64GB capacity
|Sensors
|Electrical heart sensor
Third‑generation optical heart sensor
Blood oxygen sensor
Temperature sensor
Compass
Always‑on altimeter
High‑g accelerometer
High dynamic range gyroscope
Ambient light sensor
Depth gauge to 6 metres
Water temperature sensor
|Health and Wellness
|Blood Oxygen app
ECG app
Cycle Tracking app with retrospective ovulation estimates4
Heart Rate app
High and low heart rate notifications
Irregular rhythm notifications
Medications app
Mindfulness app with state of mind tracking
Noise app
Sleep app including sleep stages
Sleep score
|Display
|Always‑On Retina display with wide‑angle OLEDs and LTPO3
Ion‑X front glass with 2x scratch resistance (aluminium cases)
Sapphire front crystal (titanium cases)
Up to 2,000 nits peak brightness
1 nit minimum brightness
326 pixels per inch
|Power and Battery Life
|All‑day battery life, up to 24 hours of normal use
15 minutes for up to 8 hours of normal use
