Apple Event iPhone 17 Series launch: AirPods 3 arrives with heart rate monitoring, live translation 

New Delhi:

Apple today held its "Awe-Dropping" event, where the company introduced a new lineup of wearable devices, including the AirPods Pro 3. The newly launched AirPods feature active noise cancellation that is up to two times more effective than the previous generation. They also have an updated design optimized to fit a wider range of ears. The AirPods 3 Pro can track heart rate and monitor over 50 workout types with the Fitness app on iPhone.

A new Live Translation feature has also been introduced, making face-to-face conversations easier by helping users connect even if they do not speak the same language. ANC on AirPods lowers the volume of the other person speaking so that it’s easier to focus on the translation while staying connected in the interaction.

The AirPods Pro 3 boast ultra-low noise microphones and advanced computational audio, which, when combined with new foam-infused ear tips, provide greater passive noise isolation. According to the company, the AirPods Pro 3 now provide up to eight hours of music playback—a 33 percent increase over the previous generation.

Apple AirPod 3 Pro India price and availability