iPhone 15 gets heavy discount on Flipkart Flagship sale

iPhone 15: Apple is gearing up to launch its iPhone 16 series next month. The next generation of iPhones will come with significant upgrades including Apple Intelligence. Ahead of the iPhone 16 series launch, Flipkart is offering heavy discounts on the current generation of iPhone. The sale is live from August 6 and the e-commerce platform has also partnered with ICICI Bank, BoB Card, and Yes Bank to provide a 10 percent instant discount on purchases made with their credit cards and EMI transactions.

iPhone 15 discount on Flipkart Flagship sale

iPhone 15 was launched in September last year in India. It is currently available for Rs 79,600 on Apple’s official website. Flipkart is offering a Rs 12,401 discount on the iPhone 15 base variant and it is currently listed for Rs 65,499. In addition to this, the platform is offering Rs 1,000 off on UPI transactions.

These offers will reduce the effective price of the base variant of iPhone 15 to Rs 64,499 for interested buyers.

iPhone 15 specifications

The iPhone 15 features a 6.1-inch display and is available in five color options: pink, yellow, green, blue, and black. The design is similar to the iPhone 14 and previous models, but instead of the usual notch, it has a Dynamic Island notch, which was popular in the iPhone 14 Pro models. The iPhone 15 is equipped with Apple's A16 bionic processor, an upgrade from the A15 bionic chipset used in the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, while the Pro models had the A16 chip.

In terms of the camera, there is a major upgrade with an improved 48-megapixel primary camera sensor, compared to the 12-megapixel dual camera system in the iPhone 14. This promises better low-light photography and portrait shots. The iPhone 15 also boasts "all-day battery life" according to the tech giant.