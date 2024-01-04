Intel collaborates with DigitalBridge Group to launch Articul8: A GenAI software company

Follow us on Image Source : INTEL Intel collaborates with DigitalBridge Group to launch Articul8

Intel, the chip giant has introduced Articul8, a new generative AI (GenAI) software from the company in collaboration with the global investment firm name DigitalBridge Group. Articul8 is an independent entity which provides enterprise-focused GenAI software, delivering a vertically optimized, secure platform with a full-stack approach. Arun Subramaniyan, former VP and GM of Intel's Data Center and AI Group serves as Articul8's CEO.

Key Features of Articul8

Enterprise Security Focus : The platform ensures AI capabilities along with customer data maintenance, training, and inference within the enterprise security perimeter.

: The platform ensures AI capabilities along with customer data maintenance, training, and inference within the enterprise security perimeter. Deployment Flexibility: Customers will have the liberty to choose between cloud, on-premises, or hybrid deployment options.

Strategic Collaboration

Intel and Articul8 will remain strategically aligned on go-to-market opportunities.

Both companies will collaborate to drive GenAI adoption in the enterprise.

Industry Endorsement

Marc Ganzi, CEO of DigitalBridge said, "We see GenAI as a pivotal force driving digital infrastructure, and we are pleased to collaborate with Intel to support Articul8's growth.”

Platform optimization and deployment

Articul8's GenAI software was launched and optimized with Intel hardware architectures, which include the Intel Gaudi accelerators and Intel Xeon Scalable processors.

Rich Lesser, Global Chair of Boston Consulting Group (BCG), attested to deploying Articul8 products for multiple clients seeking production-ready platforms with rapid time to market.

The collaboration aims to offer tangible business outcomes and drive the adoption of GenAI in enterprise environments.

Inputs from IANS