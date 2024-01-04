Thursday, January 04, 2024
     
  4. Intel collaborates with DigitalBridge Group to launch Articul8: A GenAI software company

Intel has introduced Articul8, a new generative AI (GenAI) software from the company in collaboration with the global investment firm which has been named as DigitalBridge Group. Articul8 is an independent entity which provides enterprise-focused GenAI software.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: January 04, 2024 13:31 IST
Image Source : INTEL Intel collaborates with DigitalBridge Group to launch Articul8

Intel, the chip giant has introduced Articul8, a new generative AI (GenAI) software from the company in collaboration with the global investment firm name DigitalBridge Group. Articul8 is an independent entity which provides enterprise-focused GenAI software, delivering a vertically optimized, secure platform with a full-stack approach. Arun Subramaniyan, former VP and GM of Intel's Data Center and AI Group serves as Articul8's CEO.

Key Features of Articul8

  • Enterprise Security Focus: The platform ensures AI capabilities along with customer data maintenance, training, and inference within the enterprise security perimeter.
  • Deployment Flexibility: Customers will have the liberty to choose between cloud, on-premises, or hybrid deployment options.

Strategic Collaboration

  • Intel and Articul8 will remain strategically aligned on go-to-market opportunities.
  • Both companies will collaborate to drive GenAI adoption in the enterprise.

Industry Endorsement

Marc Ganzi, CEO of DigitalBridge said, "We see GenAI as a pivotal force driving digital infrastructure, and we are pleased to collaborate with Intel to support Articul8's growth.”

Platform optimization and deployment

  • Articul8's GenAI software was launched and optimized with Intel hardware architectures, which include the Intel Gaudi accelerators and Intel Xeon Scalable processors.
  • Rich Lesser, Global Chair of Boston Consulting Group (BCG), attested to deploying Articul8 products for multiple clients seeking production-ready platforms with rapid time to market.

The collaboration aims to offer tangible business outcomes and drive the adoption of GenAI in enterprise environments.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S24 series ready for early booking in India: How to Pre-reserve the smartphone?

Inputs from IANS

Latest News