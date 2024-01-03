Wednesday, January 03, 2024
     
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24 series ready for early booking in India: How to Pre-reserve the smartphone?

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: January 03, 2024 17:11 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24
Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy S24 series

Samsung has announced the pre-reserve of its next flagship Galaxy smartphones in India which will be unleashed globally on January 17. Customers can pre-reserve the flagship Galaxy S24 devices by paying a token amount of Rs 2,000 on Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive stores, Amazon India and leading retail outlets across the country.

Consumers who pre-reserve will get benefits worth Rs 5,000, the company said in a statement. Pre-reserved customers will be eligible for early access and special offers on purchasing the new Galaxy devices.

The company said, “With the next generation of the flagship, offering enhanced devices based on years of rigorous R&D and investment, Samsung aims to further drive the latest era of Galaxy innovation and consolidate its position as the industry leader.”

Samsung will unleash its next generation of flagship devices at ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ in San Jose, California.

Rumours have pointed towards the Galaxy S24 Ultra getting a new titanium build.

This is the first Unpacked event of the year and Samsung will unveil its latest lineup of flagship devices — Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Inputs from IANS

