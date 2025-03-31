Instagram rolls out new feature, enabling users to fast forward Reels: Here's how Instagram Reels were originally 15 seconds long, but now they have been increased to 3 minutes. For this reason, the company has enabled users to fast forward Reels to reach the end more quickly.

Instagram has quickly become the go-to app for sharing photos and videos, serving as a primary source of entertainment for countless users. To stay ahead of competitors like TikTok, the platform is constantly introducing new features. Recently, Instagram rolled out an exciting option that allows users to play Reels at 2x speed. To access this feature, simply long press on either the right or left side of your screen.

Initially, Instagram Reels allowed users to share videos lasting only up to 15 seconds. However, users can now post videos that extend to 3 minutes. Much like TikTok, Instagram aims to offer users the ability to consume more content in less time through this new fast-forward option.

This capability to fast-forward a video significantly boosts the likelihood that viewers will reach the end of longer clips. Since Reels is designed to deliver quick, bite-sized entertainment, this addition aligns perfectly with its goal of keeping users engaged.

In other news, now, when users create a new Status on WhatsApp, they can add short music clips to their updates. To do this, they simply tap on a music note icon and choose from millions of available songs. Users can share music clips that are up to 15 seconds long for photos and up to 60 seconds for videos.

This new feature is similar to what you might find on other apps owned by Meta, like Instagram, where you can add songs to your profiles and posts. However, there’s an important difference: the music shared through WhatsApp’s Status is protected by end-to-end encryption. This means only friends can see the songs, and WhatsApp itself cannot access the music that users share.

The company is rolling out this new feature to people around the world, and it will continue to become available over the next few weeks.

