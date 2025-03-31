Top 5 ChatGPT alternatives to create Studio Ghibli inspired images ChatGPT is experiencing some issues due to the Ghibli trend, leading to longer processing times and rate limits for users. If you're interested in creating Ghibli-inspired images, here are five excellent alternatives to ChatGPT that you might want to explore.

The trend of creating Ghibli-style images has swept across social media, capturing the attention of everyone from casual users to major organizations, all eager to share their Studio Ghibli-inspired artwork with friends and family. It all kicked off after OpenAI launched its innovative image generation tool integrated with GPT-4o, which allows for a deep understanding of text inputs, resulting in imaginative and accurate images based on user prompts. However, this surge in popularity led to a significant global outage for ChatGPT on Sunday, as its servers struggled to cope with the unprecedented demand for the new Studio Ghibli-style feature. Many users found themselves frustrated, unable to access the platform for several hours.

In light of this overwhelming demand, OpenAI has introduced new restrictions on image generation. Free-tier users, who once enjoyed unlimited access, are now limited to three image generations per day. If you’re looking to create your own Studio Ghibli inspired image but can’t access ChatGPT or have exhausted your daily quota, here are five great alternatives for generating Ghibli-style images:

1. Grok by xAI: This chatbot, powered by Grok 3, lets you create Ghibli-style images by using text prompts or uploading a photo for it to "Ghiblify." It’s accessible for free.

2. Google Gemini (formerly Bard): Google's AI chatbot can also produce Ghibli-style images. To achieve the desired aesthetic, be sure to craft detailed prompts or upload a photo for transformation.

3. Craiyon (formerly DALL-E mini): This free AI image generator allows you to create images from text prompts and can certainly be steered towards a Ghibli style.

4. Fotor: This AI generator features a dedicated "Ghibli AI Generator" with various Ghibli styles. You can transform your own photos or illustrations with this tool, which is free to use without even needing to sign up.

5. insMind: Offering a free AI art generator, insMind includes filters suited to Ghibli’s aesthetic. You can upload an image or use a text prompt for processing at no cost. Although the limits can be a bit vague, it’s a solid option for casual use.

ALSO READ: Convert Studio Ghibli style images to clips for free: Find out how