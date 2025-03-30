Convert Studio Ghibli style images to clips for free: Find out how Studio Ghibli-style images have taken over social media, with everyone turning their photos into this enchanting art form. Now, you can use your Studio Ghibli-inspired images to create a captivating clip. Here’s how to get started.

Studio Ghibli style images have taken the internet by storm, captivating everyone from individual users to government organisations. This trend emerged with the launch of OpenAI's new image generation tool integrated with GPT-4o. This innovative tool enables a deeper understanding of text, allowing for more accurate and imaginative images based on user prompts.

The fascination with Studio Ghibli style images shows no signs of fading. After still images took off, users have added a new twist by creating short clips in the same distinctive style. Recently, social media influencer Dhruv Rathee shared a Ghibli-style clip featuring him in front of India Gate.

If you're curious about how to create your own Studio Ghibli style clips, here are a few tools and tips to get you started.

OpenAI’s Sora video generation tool

OpenAI has developed a tool called Sora, which can transform text into videos, making it possible to create animations reminiscent of Studio Ghibli. However, using Sora requires a subscription, so you'll need to have ChatGPT Plus or ChatGPT Pro to access it. If you have a friend or acquaintance with one of these subscriptions, consider asking them to help you create Ghibli-style clips.

Hedra video generation tool

Additionally, you can make clips from Ghibli-style images using the Hedra tool. To get started, visit the Hedra website and create an account. From there, go to the video section and upload your Ghibli-style image created with ChatGPT. You can also enhance your clip by adding an audio script or background music. Keep in mind that Hedra provides 200 credits per month, allowing users to create clips up to 20 seconds long. However, the free tier can be slow and might take some time to process.

Meanwhile, OpenAI's ChatGPT offers users the ability to generate images at no cost. Many have discovered techniques to create images in the whimsical style of Studio Ghibli. However, free users are limited to three generations per day due to the high demand for this feature.

