Instagram is working on new Stories layout to hide excess shared stories

Instagram, a photo-sharing platform from Meta has been testing to update the Stories layout. The new updated Story layout will hide the excessive posts shared by the account holder.

As per the story of 9To5Mac, Phil Ricelle, who is a Brazilian Instagram user held to notice that the photo-sharing platform showcases only three shared Stories of other people.

Currently, Instagram enables the user to share around 100 Stories at once. In the new update, though the followers of the respected account will enable the user to see only three Stories in the display, we still, the number of stories to be shared on the platform remains unchanged. The only major difference is that the user who has got the new updated feature will have the option where the user will have to tap a "Show All" button to see the stories beyond the three Stories which are being displayed. If the user doesn't click on 'Show all' then they will let Instagram jump to the next user's Stories.

The report further states that this new feature will change how Instagram Stories have been working to date.

There are people who prefer to witness a number of stories shared by a person by tapping the screen, but with the new update, they will know this will no longer be possible. For the creators of the platform, this new update means that the other posts beyond the third Story will likely have less number of views as compared with the first three.

Talking about the pros of the new feature, the user will save time to reach other users' Instagram profiles to check out the Stories more quickly if the user is not interested to see the content.

At present, it is reported that the new feature has not been rolled out to major user groups, hence, it is stated that Instagram is certainly testing the new updated feature before rolling it out to the masses.

