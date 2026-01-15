India Post joins e-commerce, delivers first online order as logistics partner India Post has begun handling e-commerce shipments on the ONDC platform, successfully delivering its first online order and offering nationwide logistics services for sellers and buyers.

New Delhi:

The Department of Posts has officially begun handling shipments as a logistics service provider for orders placed on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) platform. The postal department delivered its first ONDC parcel on Thursday, marking a key milestone in its digital commerce journey.

Operating under the India Post brand, the Department of Posts received its first ONDC order on January 13, 2026. The order was booked by UdyamWell, an ONDC-enabled initiative focused on supporting Indian entrepreneurs by offering comprehensive services to artisans, farmers, and other rural entrepreneurs.

India Post’s first ONDC delivery completed

“Department of Posts achieved a significant milestone with the successful booking of its first online order through the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) on January 13, 2026, acting in the capacity of a Logistics Service Provider (LSP). The consignment was successfully delivered today on January 15, 2026,” the statement said.

Sellers can choose India Post as logistics partner

Following its integration with ONDC, sellers using ONDC-enabled buyer applications can now select the Department of Posts for parcel pickup, booking, transmission, and delivery through its nationwide postal network.

At present, postal services are live on ONDC under the “Click and Book” model.

How the “Click and Book” model works

Under this model, sellers can digitally generate pickup requests, select the Department of Posts as their logistics partner, and have parcels collected directly from their premises.

Postage is collected at the time of pickup, and consignments are inducted, tracked, and delivered using the Department of Posts’ technology-enabled logistics systems, according to the statement.

How to order products on ONDC

If you want to shop on the ONDC platform, follow these steps: