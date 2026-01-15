YouTube’s gift to worried parents: Manage kids’ Shorts content with new controls YouTube has introduced new parental controls that let parents manage and limit how long children can watch YouTube Shorts, along with reminders, flexible time limits, and safer content guidelines.

New Delhi:

Online video streaming platform YouTube has rolled out a new feature aimed at parents and guardians, allowing them to control how much time their children spend watching YouTube Shorts. This update gives millions of parents a powerful new tool to limit screen time and manage short-form video consumption.

YouTube Shorts, a short-video format similar to Instagram Reels, often keeps viewers, both adults and children, engaged for hours as they scroll through one video after another. Concerned about this habit, many parents have long sought better controls. YouTube has now addressed these concerns by introducing new viewing limits and guidelines specifically for Shorts.

How YouTube’s new Shorts controls work

Daily time limit for Shorts

Parents can now set a daily time limit that determines the maximum amount of time their children are allowed to watch YouTube Shorts each day.

Option to set the timer to zero

Soon, parents will be able to set the Shorts timer to zero, effectively blocking children from watching Shorts altogether. This can be particularly useful during study hours or when children should avoid video content completely.

Flexible limits during holidays or travel

The feature also allows parents to adjust screen time limits. For instance, during holidays or travel, parents can increase the daily limit from 30 minutes to 60 minutes, offering flexibility based on circumstances.

Built-in reminders for supervised accounts

YouTube continues to offer tools such as “Take a Break” recommendations and “Bedtime” reminders. However, these features are available only for supervised accounts.

New guidelines for teen content

YouTube has also introduced new principles and a creator guide designed to steer teens toward content that is fun and age-appropriate. The platform aims to surface more high-quality educational videos such as content from Khan Academy, CrashCourse, and TED-Ed and increase how frequently these videos appear for teenage viewers.

Updated sign-in experience for parents

The company has updated its sign-up process, allowing parents to create new child accounts and easily switch between accounts within the mobile app, making supervision more seamless.

A relief for worried parents

This new YouTube feature is especially helpful for parents whose children spend long hours on the platform, often at the cost of outdoor activities, sports, and studies. By introducing these controls, YouTube has addressed a major concern for parents and guardians seeking better digital balance for their children.

