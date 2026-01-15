ASUS ExpertBook laptops get discounts up to Rs 16,000 in Republic Day Sale: Where to buy

If you are planning to buy a new laptop and are looking for a durable, high-performance machine, the Republic Day Sale has brought a perfect opportunity. ASUS, during the Flipkart Republic Day Sale, is offering significant discounts on its laptops, including the ASUS ExpertBook P Series.
The ExpertBook P Series laptops are designed for business users and professionals, according to the brand, and are now available at reduced prices during the sale.
ASUS ExpertBook P Series offers
As part of the Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026, the AI-powered ASUS ExpertBook P Series is available starting at Rs 35,990. Buyers can avail discounts of up to 13.85 per cent, with total savings of up to Rs 16,000 across three models and 14 variants.
In addition to the price cuts, interested buyers can also take advantage of additional debit and credit card offers on select banks during the sale period.
ASUS ExpertBook P Series: Key features
In terms of performance, the ASUS ExpertBook P Series offers multiple processor options:
- Up to Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) AI processors in the ExpertBook P5
- Up to Intel Core i7 13th Gen H-Series processors in the ExpertBook P1 and P3
These configurations are aimed at handling demanding workloads and professional tasks.
Durability and security features
The ExpertBook P Series laptops are certified with MIL-STD-810H standards, highlighting their durability for everyday professional use.
On the security front, the laptops come equipped with:
- TPM 2.0 hardware-based encryption
- Self-healing BIOS
- Optical chassis intrusion alert
- Microsoft device encryption
- 1-year McAfee Premium subscription
AI productivity and collaboration tools
ASUS has also focused on AI-driven productivity features. The ExpertBook P Series includes:
- AI-powered cameras
- AI noise-cancelling microphones
- Real-time AI translations
- Intelligent transcription and meeting summaries via the ASUS AI ExpertMeet tool
These features are designed to enhance remote work and virtual collaboration.
Battery and charging capabilities
In terms of battery and charging, the laptops are equipped with a minimum 50Wh 3-cell battery. They support USB-C charging (5V–24V) and come with a 65W charger, offering convenience for professionals on the move.
ASUS ExpertBook P Series: Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026 discounts
|ExpertBook Model
|Key Specifications
|SRP (Rs)
|Deal Price (Rs)
|
Discount Value (Rs)
|ASUS ExpertBook P1
|P1403CVA-S60343WS
|14-inch display with FHD-vIPS, 300 nits
Intel i3-1315U, 8GB DDR5, 512GB PCIe4.0 SSD
|39,990
|35,990
|4,000
|P1403CVA-S60938WS
|14-inch display with FHD-vIPS, 300 nits
Intel i3-1315U, 16GB DDR5, 512GB PCIe4.0 SSD
Win 11 Home+ Office 2024+ M365 BASIC
Wi-Fi 6(11ax), Bluetooth 5.4, 50WHrs 3-cell Battery, Type-C, 65W AC charging
1-yr McAfee, 1-yr on-site warranty
|41,990
|37,990
|4,000
|P1403CVA-S60939WS
|14-inch display with FHD-vIPS, 300 nits
Intel i5-13420H, 2*16GB DDR5, 512GB PCIe4.0 SSD
Win 11 Home+ Office 2024+ M365 BASIC
Wi-Fi 6(11ax), Bluetooth 5.4
50WHrs 3-cell Battery, Type-C, 65W AC charging
1-yr McAfee, 1-yr on-site warranty
|64,990
|57,990
|7,000
|P1403CVA-S60940WS
|14-inch display with FHD-vIPS, 300 nits
Intel i7-13620H, 2*16GB DDR5, 512GB PCIe4.0 SSD
Win 11 Home+ Office 2024+ M365 BASIC
Wi-Fi 6(11ax), Bluetooth 5.4, 50WHrs 3-cell Battery, Type-C, 65W AC charging
1-yr McAfee, 1-yr on-site warranty
|74,990
|67,990
|7,000
|P1503CVA-S70501WS
|15.6-inch display with FHD-vIPS, 300 nits
Intel i3-1315U, 8GB DDR5, 512GB PCIe4.0 SSD
Win 11 Home+ Office 2024+ M365 BASIC
Wi-Fi 6(11ax), Bluetooth 5.3, 50WHrs 3-cell Battery, Type-C, 65W AC charging
1-yr McAfee, 1-yr on-site warranty
|39,990
|35,990
|4,000
|P1503CVA-S70611WS
|15.6-inch display with FHD-vIPS, 300 nits
Intel i5-13420H, 16GB DDR5, 512GB PCIe4.0 SSD
Win 11 Home+ Office 2024+ M365 BASIC
Wi-Fi 6(11ax), Bluetooth 5.3, 50WHrs 3-cell Battery, Type-C, 65W AC charging
1-yr McAfee, 1-yr on-site warranty
|58,990
|50,990
|8,000
|P1503CVA-S71042WS
|15.6-inch display with FHD-vIPS, 300 nits
Intel i7-13620H, 16GB DDR5, 512GB PCIe4.0 SSD
Win 11 Home+ Office 2024+ M365 BASIC
Wi-Fi 6(11ax), Bluetooth 5.3, 50WHrs 3-cell Battery, Type-C, 65W AC charging
1-yr McAfee, 1-yr on-site warranty
|68,990
|60,990
|8,000
|P1503CVA-S71074WS
|15.6-inch display with FHD-vIPS, 300 nits
Intel i3-1315U, 16GB DDR5, 512GB PCIe4.0 SSD
Win 11 Home+ Office 2024+ M365 BASIC
Wi-Fi 6(11ax), Bluetooth 5.4, 50WHrs 3-cell Battery, Type-C, 65W AC charging
1-yr McAfee, 1-yr on-site warranty
|41,990
|37,990
|4,000
|P1503CVA-S71075WS
|15.6-inch display with FHD-vIPS, 300 nits
Intel i5-13420H, 2*16GB DDR5, 512GB PCIe4.0 SSD
Win 11 Home+ Office 2024+ M365 BASIC
Wi-Fi 6(11ax), Bluetooth 5.3, 50WHrs 3-cell Battery, Type-C, 65W AC charging
1-yr McAfee, 1-yr on-site warranty
|64,990
|57,990
|7,000
|P1503CVA-S71076WS
|15.6-inch display with FHD-vIPS, 300 nits
Intel i7-13620H, 2*16GB DDR5, 512GB PCIe4.0 SSD
Win 11 Home+ Office 2024+ M365 BASIC
Wi-Fi 6(11ax), Bluetooth 5.3, 50WHrs 3-cell Battery, Type-C, 65W AC charging
1-yr McAfee, 1-yr on-site warranty
|74,990
|67,990
|7,000
|ASUS ExpertBook P3
|P3405CVA-LY0015WS
|14-inch display with WUXGA-vIPS, 300 nits
Intel i5-13420H, 16GB DDR5, 512GB PCIe4.0 SSD
Win 11 Home+ Office 2024+ M365 BASIC
FHD Cam + IR, UMA, Backlit KB, FPS, Wi-Fi 6(11ax), Bluetooth 5.3
50WHrs 3-cell Battery, Type-C, 65W AC charging
1-yr McAfee, 1-yr on-site warranty
|64,990
|55,990
|9,000
|P3405CVA-LY0308WS
|14-inch display with WUXGA-vIPS, 300 nits
Intel i7-13620H, 2*16GB DDR5, 1TB PCIe4.0 SSD, Win 11 Home+ Office 2024+ M365 BASIC
FHD Cam + IR, UMA, Backlit KB, FPS, Wi-Fi 6(11ax), Bluetooth 5.3
50WHrs 3-cell Battery, Type-C, 65W AC charging
1-yr McAfee, 1-yr on-site warranty
|79,990
|69,990
|10,000
|ASUS ExpertBook P5
|P5405CSA-NZ0215WS
|14-inch display with WUXGA-IPS, 400 nits
Intel Ultra 7 258V, 32GB LPDDR5x on Bd., 1TB SSD Gen4
Win 11 Home+ Office 2024+ M365 BASIC
FHD Cam + IR, Backlit KB, FPS, Wi-Fi 6E(11ax)+ Bluetooth 5.3
63WHrs 3-cell Battery, 65W AC charging, Type C,
Sleeve, 1-yr on-site warranty
|119,990
|103,990
|16,000
|P5405CSA-NZ0583WS
|14-inch display with WUXGA-IPS, 400 nits
Intel Ultra 5 226V, 16GB LPDDR5x on Bd., 1TB SSD Gen4
Win 11 Home+ Office 2024+ M365 BASIC
FHD Cam + IR, Backlit KB, FPS, Wi-Fi 6E(11ax)+ Bluetooth 5.3
63WHrs 3-cell Battery, 65W AC charging, Type C
Sleeve, 1-yr on-site warranty
|94,990
|83,990
|11,000