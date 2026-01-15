ASUS ExpertBook laptops get discounts up to Rs 16,000 in Republic Day Sale: Where to buy ASUS ExpertBook P Series laptops start at Rs 35,990 in the Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026, with savings of up to Rs 16,000 and bank offers.

New Delhi:

If you are planning to buy a new laptop and are looking for a durable, high-performance machine, the Republic Day Sale has brought a perfect opportunity. ASUS, during the Flipkart Republic Day Sale, is offering significant discounts on its laptops, including the ASUS ExpertBook P Series.

The ExpertBook P Series laptops are designed for business users and professionals, according to the brand, and are now available at reduced prices during the sale.

ASUS ExpertBook P Series offers

As part of the Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026, the AI-powered ASUS ExpertBook P Series is available starting at Rs 35,990. Buyers can avail discounts of up to 13.85 per cent, with total savings of up to Rs 16,000 across three models and 14 variants.

In addition to the price cuts, interested buyers can also take advantage of additional debit and credit card offers on select banks during the sale period.

ASUS ExpertBook P Series: Key features

In terms of performance, the ASUS ExpertBook P Series offers multiple processor options:

Up to Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) AI processors in the ExpertBook P5

Up to Intel Core i7 13th Gen H-Series processors in the ExpertBook P1 and P3

These configurations are aimed at handling demanding workloads and professional tasks.

Durability and security features

The ExpertBook P Series laptops are certified with MIL-STD-810H standards, highlighting their durability for everyday professional use.

On the security front, the laptops come equipped with:

TPM 2.0 hardware-based encryption

Self-healing BIOS

Optical chassis intrusion alert

Microsoft device encryption

1-year McAfee Premium subscription

AI productivity and collaboration tools

ASUS has also focused on AI-driven productivity features. The ExpertBook P Series includes:

AI-powered cameras

AI noise-cancelling microphones

Real-time AI translations

Intelligent transcription and meeting summaries via the ASUS AI ExpertMeet tool

These features are designed to enhance remote work and virtual collaboration.

Battery and charging capabilities

In terms of battery and charging, the laptops are equipped with a minimum 50Wh 3-cell battery. They support USB-C charging (5V–24V) and come with a 65W charger, offering convenience for professionals on the move.