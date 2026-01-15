iPhone Republic Day Sale: iPhone 17, iPhone 16 and iPhone 15 get massive discounts at Reliance Digital Planning to buy an iPhone? Reliance Digital Republic Day Sale offers up to Rs 12,000 off on iPhone 17, iPhone 16 and iPhone 15 with additional bank discounts.

New Delhi:

If you are planning to buy an iPhone and waiting for prices to drop, the Republic Day sale on e-commerce platforms has brought massive discounts on iPhones. Reliance Digital has officially announced its Republic Day sale, called the Digital India Sale, offering huge savings on electronics, including the latest iPhone models.

The Reliance Digital Digital India Sale will be live from January 17 to January 26. During the sale, buyers can get discounts of up to Rs 12,000 on the MRP of iPhones, along with additional bank discounts.

iPhone 17, iPhone 16, and iPhone 15 discounts in Reliance Digital’s Digital India Sale

During the Reliance Digital Digital India Sale, customers can grab the following iPhone deals:

iPhone 15 (128GB) starting at just Rs 49,990, with EMIs of Rs 2,888

iPhone 16 (128GB) starting at Rs 57,990, with EMIs of Rs 3,388

iPhone 17 (256GB) starting at Rs 78,900, with EMIs of Rs 3,454

Premium variants are also available at discounted prices. The iPhone 17 Pro (256GB) starts from Rs 130,900, with EMIs beginning at Rs 11,242, making it an ideal option for power users seeking top-tier performance.

Discounts on other products during the sale

In addition to discounts on iPhones, Reliance Digital is also offering attractive deals on other electronics and home appliances.

MacBook Air M2 available for Rs 64,990, which includes Rs 4,000 cashback and FREE Microsoft Office worth Rs 6,899

Toshiba 58-inch QLED TV available at Rs 35,990, along with a 2-year warranty

Deals on kitchen appliances and refrigerators

Customers looking for kitchen appliances can also benefit from the Republic Day sale offers: