Honor Magic V6 Red colourway teased ahead of global launch at MWC 2026

New Delhi:

Honor just gave everyone a sneak peek at the design of its next foldable phone, the Magic V6. The big reveal happens on March 1, right before Mobile World Congress 2026 kicks off. They are calling this launch part of the “AI Device Ecosystem Era,” which sounds pretty ambitious. And yes, the Magic V6 is also set to hit the Chinese market soon.

Bold Red ‘Red Rabbit’ Edition

If you’ve seen the teasers floating around social media or checked Honor’s website, you’ve probably noticed that striking red version. Honor calls it the “Red Rabbit” colourway, and it definitely stands out. On the back, there’s a circular camera module with three lenses and a pair of LED flashes. Honor says the camera is set inside an “octagonal dome", which gives the phone a unique look. The Honor logo sits at the bottom of the back panel, and the frame sports a gold-toned metal finish for a premium touch.

Slim hinge, sleek build

Honor keeps hyping up the new hinge on the Magic V6, hinting that it’s sturdier and better than what we saw on last year’s Magic V5. From what’s shown in the teaser images, the hinge looks pretty slim, which should help keep the phone sleek and light. The display has thin bezels and a hole-punch cutout for selfies or video calls. Power and volume buttons line the right side, just where you’d expect.

Global launch details

The global debut for the Magic V6 is set for March 1, between 1 pm and 2 pm CET (which is around 12:30am to 1:30am IST). It’s happening right before MWC 2026 opens its doors. But it’s not just about the foldable—Honour also plans to show off a “Robot Phone” and its first humanoid robot, signalling some big moves into AI-powered tech. For now, Honor’s keeping the full specs and hardware details of the Magic V6 under wraps. But the design alone is already turning heads.