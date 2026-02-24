This Airtel recharge plan comes with 365-day validity, unlimited calling and 30GB of data

New Delhi:

Airtel, one of the leading telecom service providers, has recently launched a new long-term prepaid recharge plan, and honestly, it is a relief for anyone tired of topping up their phone every month. This plan will cost you less than Rs 2300 and will give you validity for an entire year, meaning you will be hassle-free for the entire year, as you will not be worrying about missed recharges, which leads to service interruptions.

Airtel’s annual plan at Rs 2249 for 365 days

The Airtel plan will cost you Rs 2,249 and will be valid for 365 days. This means that you can skip the hassle of monthly or quarterly recharges. It is perfect if you just want to set it and forget it.

The benefits are pretty straightforward.

You will get unlimited calls to any network across India, so you will not need to think twice before calling anyone.

There are 3,600 free SMSs which could be sent throughout the year, which is more than enough for most people.

And you get 30GB of data for 365 days, which might not sound like enough but will be enough to use your phone for calls, messaging or light browsing.

Note: If you are looking for a social media or streaming platform, this is not the plan for you. But for basic use, it works.

Adobe Express Premium: 12-month subscription

Airtel’s also thrown in a 12-month subscription to Adobe Express Premium with this plan. So if you dabble in graphic design or want to create some cool posts for social media, you’ll find that handy.

So, in case you are willing to keep your number active for the entire year, need unlimited calling, and can get by with a reasonable amount of data, this plan makes sense. It’s a straightforward fix for anyone who’d rather pay once a year and not worry about their phone service.