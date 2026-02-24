India bans 5 OTT platforms for obscene content: MoodXVIP, Jugnu among apps removed from Play Store

New Delhi:

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has blocked five OTT platforms due to breaching and violating the digital content rule. The Indian government has banned five OTT platforms—MoodXVIP, Koyal Playpro, Digi Movieplex, Feel, and Jugnu—for streaming pornographic and adult content. As per the report, the platforms were following the usual legal process, including talking with the right authorities and reviewing what these platforms were showing.

Action taken on OTT after due procedure

So far, by the time of writing, there has been no further official statement shared by the banned platforms, but PTI reported that the government steps in when platforms break the content rules where inappropriate or illegal content is seen on the selected OTT platforms.

The ministry has been keeping a close eye on the respected online streaming services to make sure that they stick to the information technology rules and digital media guidelines.

Government’s focus on digital content regulation

We all have noticed that the Indian government has been paying close look and attention to the OTT platforms and their conduct. As more and more people across the nation are consuming content from these platforms – from web series, movies and short videos online, the rules have grown tighter and more strict towards them.

By blocking these five OTT platforms, the Indian government has shown that the Centre is serious about enforcing the law and keeping the digital entertainment space in check. Experts have said that these moves are meant to make sure platforms share content responsibly and keep viewers, especially kids, safe from harmful stuff.

If you try to use these apps in India now, you will probably find that they are showing as 'blocked', or you might be unable to log in. Due to the ministry's action, it indeed is a clear signal to digital platforms that they will have to follow the Indian laws or face the consequences.

Inputs from PTI