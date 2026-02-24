Smartphones under Rs 55000 with better specs than iQOO 15R: Check the list

New Delhi:

The iQOO 15R just dropped in India with a huge 7600mAh battery and a focus on gaming, but if you’re spending between Rs 45,000 and Rs 55,000, you’ve got some great alternatives. Some phones in this range give you either a faster processor or a way better camera. Here are five solid picks you can grab in India right now.

1. OnePlus 12

Why consider it? The camera and chipset are both top-notch.

OnePlus 12 packs the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which is among the fastest Android processors out there. The real highlight, though, is the Hasselblad-tuned triple camera setup: a 50MP Sony LYT main camera, a 64MP periscope telephoto, and a 48MP ultra-wide. If you care more about photography and raw power than extra battery juice, this one’s a strong choice around Rs 52,000–55,000 (depending on deals).

2. iQOO 12

Why is it better? Faster processor and improved cameras.

With the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the iQOO 12 pushes past the 15R in performance. The main camera is 50MP with a dedicated telephoto lens, so you get better zoom too. If you’re a gamer or just want the fastest phone for the price, this one’s a real contender.

3. Samsung Galaxy S23

Why choose this one? Camera processing is on another level.

The Galaxy S23 runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy and still feels fast. Its 50MP triple-camera system shines when it comes to image processing, low-light shots, and even 8K video. Samsung’s camera software and colour science really set it apart from rivals.

4. Google Pixel 8

Why does it stand out? Best photos in the segment.

Sure, the Pixel 8’s Tensor G3 chip doesn’t win benchmarks, but Google’s computational photography is just unbeatable. The 50MP camera nails HDR, skin tones, and night shots. If you care about camera quality above all else, this is the one to look at under Rs 55,000.

5. Xiaomi 14

Why choose it? Leica cameras and flagship speed.

Xiaomi 14 comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Leica-tuned cameras. The 50MP triple-camera setup delivers sharp photos with great colour and dynamic range. It’s perfect if you want both top-tier performance and pro-level photography in one phone.

So, if you want a phone that lasts forever on a single charge, then iQOO 15R could be your choice with huge battery. But if you care more about the camera or want the fastest processor, the OnePlus 12, iQOO 12, Pixel 8, Galaxy S23, and Xiaomi 14 all give you a better overall flagship experience for about the same money.