Hisense and Toshiba TVs get big discounts in India from August 1 to 7: Check details The offer covers various models from 32-inch TVs to 100-inch premium screens, including both Hisense and Toshiba TVs. With features like Dolby Vision, Game Mode Plus, and 4K upscaling, these TVs aim to provide high-end performance at reduced prices.

New Delhi:

Hisense India has announced special offers on its latest smart TVs as part of the Amazon Great Freedom Sale and Flipkart Freedom Sale, running from August 1 to August 7, 2025. During this period, customers can enjoy up to 40 per cent discount on a wide selection of smart TVs.

What are the options on sale?

The Hisense TV models included in the sale are:

E7Q, E5Q, E6N

E7Q Pro, U7Q

E63N

These TVs come in various sizes from 32 inches to 100 inches, catering to different home needs and budgets.

Key features include:

Game Mode Plus for better gaming performance

Dolby Vision + Dolby Atmos for immersive viewing and sound

AI 4K Upscaler to improve lower-quality content

VIDAA Smart OS supports 28 languages, including Hindi

8-Year Software Update Guarantee

Toshiba TVs are also part of the offer, including models like M550NP, C350NP, E350RP, Z570RP, and V35RP. These TVs come with QLED panels, Dolby tech, and the REGZA Engine ZR for enhanced visuals.

Where can you buy?

You can purchase the discounted TVs through:

Amazon India (Amazon Great Freedom Sale)

Flipkart (Flipkart Freedom Sale)

Both platforms offer delivery across cities, towns, and Tier 2/3 areas in India.

Should you buy?

If you are looking to upgrade to a Smart TV under a budget, this is a good opportunity. Hisense and Toshiba TVs offer advanced features usually found in higher-end brands but at more affordable prices.

You also get support for voice assistants like Google Assistant, Alexa, and VIDAA Voice, and a long software update guarantee, making it a reliable buy for long-term use.

The deals are especially attractive for gamers and home theatre lovers due to Dolby support, fast refresh rates, and large screen options.

Overall, if you are shopping for a value-packed smart TV with modern features, the Freedom Sale offers from Hisense and Toshiba are worth considering.