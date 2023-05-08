Monday, May 08, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Google, Samsung partners to fix Android's background app limitations

Google, Samsung partners to fix Android's background app limitations

Samsung stated that the partnership with Google has resulted in a unified policy, which will strengthen the Android platform. The Android 14 operating system will reduce restrictions on background apps by allowing developers to declare and request permissions specifically for foreground services.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 San Francisco Updated on: May 08, 2023 19:27 IST
Google, Samsung partners to fix Android's background app
Image Source : FILE Google, Samsung partners to fix Android's background app limitations

Google has announced a collaboration with Android device manufacturers to tackle the issue of random app killings in the background. The partnership aims to ensure that APIs for background work are supported predictably and consistently across the Android ecosystem. Samsung has become the first Android hardware manufacturer to participate in the partnership, with the changes benefiting Galaxy phone owners when One UI 6.0 based on Android 14 launches later this year.

One of the long-standing issues with Android has been restrictions on foreground services and background work across devices. The collaboration between Google and hardware manufacturers seeks to address this annoyance, creating a more consistent and reliable user experience for Galaxy users. In addition, the changes will allow developers to create apps that work consistently across different Android devices.

India Tv - Google

Image Source : PIXABAYGoogle, Samsung partners to fix Android's background app limitations

Samsung stated that the partnership with Google has resulted in a unified policy, which will strengthen the Android platform. The Android 14 operating system will reduce restrictions on background apps by allowing developers to declare and request permissions specifically for foreground services. This will make the use of foreground services more clear, and apps will be restricted only when they are not needed.

ALSO READ ONDC: Swiggy, Zomato have a got a new competitor - How does it work?

The move is expected to benefit Android users by reducing the number of times apps are killed in the background, providing a smoother experience. This partnership is part of Google's efforts to improve the Android ecosystem and create a better experience for its users. By working with hardware manufacturers, Google hopes to improve the performance and reliability of Android devices, making them more competitive with Apple's iOS ecosystem.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp to bring new 'channels lists' feature for iOS

Related Stories
Is Google planning another round of layoffs? Here’s what CEO Sundar Pichai said

Is Google planning another round of layoffs? Here’s what CEO Sundar Pichai said

Google TV adds 800 free channels in 10 languages, including Hindi

Google TV adds 800 free channels in 10 languages, including Hindi

Google releases first public Beta for Android 14 OS

Google releases first public Beta for Android 14 OS

Google to shut its G Suite app Currents by July 2023: All you need to know

Google to shut its G Suite app Currents by July 2023: All you need to know

Google releases Chrome security update to fix 1st zero-day bug of 2023

Google releases Chrome security update to fix 1st zero-day bug of 2023

Google Meet to let users turn off video feeds from other participants

Google Meet to let users turn off video feeds from other participants

Sundar Pichai brings 'Google DeepMind' to build AI systems

Sundar Pichai brings 'Google DeepMind' to build AI systems

Sundar Pichai took home $226 million in 2022 amid layoffs at Google

Sundar Pichai took home $226 million in 2022 amid layoffs at Google

Google AI chatbot Bard now helps people generate, debug code

Google AI chatbot Bard now helps people generate, debug code

Google introduces feature to allow users co-present slides in Meet: Deets inside

Google introduces feature to allow users co-present slides in Meet: Deets inside

Google Messages: The auto-organizing categories mysteriously vanished

Google Messages: The auto-organizing categories mysteriously vanished

Google took action against over 3,500 loan apps in India for violating norms in 2022

Google took action against over 3,500 loan apps in India for violating norms in 2022

Google Docs now let you add emoji reactions to comments | Check how

Google Docs now let you add emoji reactions to comments | Check how

Google to split ringtone and notification volume in Android devices

Google to split ringtone and notification volume in Android devices

Geoffrey Hinton, 'Godfather of AI', quits Google, to make people aware about dangers of AI

Geoffrey Hinton, 'Godfather of AI', quits Google, to make people aware about dangers of AI

Google announces 'Startups Accelerator: Women Founders' who are using technology

Google announces 'Startups Accelerator: Women Founders' who are using technology

Google rolls out passkeys to sign in to apps, websites

Google rolls out passkeys to sign in to apps, websites

Kamala Harris set to meet the CEOs of OpenAI, Microsoft, Google to discuss AI-risks and more

Kamala Harris set to meet the CEOs of OpenAI, Microsoft, Google to discuss AI-risks and more

Google places Blue verified check marks on email senders

Google places Blue verified check marks on email senders

Google Pixel 7a set to launch on May 11: Know the specs, price and more

Google Pixel 7a set to launch on May 11: Know the specs, price and more

Delhi HC directs Google to take down YouTube videos claiming Indian spices contain cow dung, urine

Delhi HC directs Google to take down YouTube videos claiming Indian spices contain cow dung, urine

ALSO READ: Vi launches new recharge plan worth Rs 45 for 180 days: Know-more

Inputs from IANS

 

Latest Technology News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News