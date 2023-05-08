Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google, Samsung partners to fix Android's background app limitations

Google has announced a collaboration with Android device manufacturers to tackle the issue of random app killings in the background. The partnership aims to ensure that APIs for background work are supported predictably and consistently across the Android ecosystem. Samsung has become the first Android hardware manufacturer to participate in the partnership, with the changes benefiting Galaxy phone owners when One UI 6.0 based on Android 14 launches later this year.

One of the long-standing issues with Android has been restrictions on foreground services and background work across devices. The collaboration between Google and hardware manufacturers seeks to address this annoyance, creating a more consistent and reliable user experience for Galaxy users. In addition, the changes will allow developers to create apps that work consistently across different Android devices.

Google, Samsung partners to fix Android's background app limitations

Samsung stated that the partnership with Google has resulted in a unified policy, which will strengthen the Android platform. The Android 14 operating system will reduce restrictions on background apps by allowing developers to declare and request permissions specifically for foreground services. This will make the use of foreground services more clear, and apps will be restricted only when they are not needed.

The move is expected to benefit Android users by reducing the number of times apps are killed in the background, providing a smoother experience. This partnership is part of Google's efforts to improve the Android ecosystem and create a better experience for its users. By working with hardware manufacturers, Google hopes to improve the performance and reliability of Android devices, making them more competitive with Apple's iOS ecosystem.

