Google releases first public Beta for Android 14 OS

Google has released its first public Beta for its latest Android 14 with new features focused on system navigation, performance, privacy and user customisation. The new update is applicable to both developers and early adopters.

In a blog post, Google said, "Today we're releasing the first Beta of Android 14, building around our core themes of privacy, security, performance, developer productivity, and user customisation while continuing to improve the large-screen device experience on tablets, foldable, and more."

Among the new features, a new back arrow has been updated under the gesture navigation for helping to improve the back gesture understanding and usefulness while interacting with your app.

The back arrow also compliments the user's wallpaper or device theme.

The Android 14 OS has also introduced a new system share sheet- the page that opens when you tap to share content, enabling the developers to add custom app-specific actions to the top of the share menu.

Google has described this as an 'improved' experience when compared to Android share sheets that always sort share targets alphabetically.

Furthermore, the new share sheet has used more app signals to determine how the direct share targets should rank, the company stated.

Android 14 beta also includes new graphical features, like morphing effects and enhanced language settings, which automatically assign language preferences to applications.

Privacy is also improved by allowing apps to limit the visibility of sensitive data to access services that claim to assist disabled users.

According to Google, users who are particularly vulnerable can take advantage of the new privacy protections to prevent accidental transfers of money or purchases in shopping apps.

