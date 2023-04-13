Thursday, April 13, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Google releases first public Beta for Android 14 OS

Google releases first public Beta for Android 14 OS

The Android 14 OS has also introduced a new system share sheet- the page that opens when you tap to share content, enabling the developers to add custom app-specific actions to the top of the share menu.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk Noida Published on: April 13, 2023 13:39 IST
Google, public Beta, Android 14
Image Source : FREEPIK Google releases first public Beta for Android 14 OS

Google has released its first public Beta for its latest Android 14 with new features focused on system navigation, performance, privacy and user customisation. The new update is applicable to both developers and early adopters.

In a blog post, Google said, "Today we're releasing the first Beta of Android 14, building around our core themes of privacy, security, performance, developer productivity, and user customisation while continuing to improve the large-screen device experience on tablets, foldable, and more."

ALSO READ: Earn money while watching YouTube with the new VRS program

 

Among the new features, a new back arrow has been updated under the gesture navigation for helping to improve the back gesture understanding and usefulness while interacting with your app.

The back arrow also compliments the user's wallpaper or device theme.

The Android 14 OS has also introduced a new system share sheet- the page that opens when you tap to share content, enabling the developers to add custom app-specific actions to the top of the share menu.

ALSO READ: Microsoft Xbox Series X, S disables game emulation

Google has described this as an 'improved' experience when compared to Android share sheets that always sort share targets alphabetically.

Related Stories
Google Pixel 7a expected to feature 8GB RAM, 64MP telephoto camera: Know more

Google Pixel 7a expected to feature 8GB RAM, 64MP telephoto camera: Know more

Google lets the beta users to reorder devices in Home app

Google lets the beta users to reorder devices in Home app

Google to discontinue 'Glass Enterprise Edition'

Google to discontinue 'Glass Enterprise Edition'

Google issues urgent warning of 18 critical bugs found in mass-level Android phones

Google issues urgent warning of 18 critical bugs found in mass-level Android phones

Layoffs in US firms will benefit Indian IT sector, bring more work to country: GlobalLogic CEO

Layoffs in US firms will benefit Indian IT sector, bring more work to country: GlobalLogic CEO

Google Messages to redesign voice recorder user interface: Know-more

Google Messages to redesign voice recorder user interface: Know-more

Google employees ask Sundar Pichai for fair treatment during layoffs, demand five commitments

Google employees ask Sundar Pichai for fair treatment during layoffs, demand five commitments

Amazon announces second largest round of layoffs in company’s history I CHECK DETAILS

Amazon announces second largest round of layoffs in company’s history I CHECK DETAILS

Google Doodle honors Nowruz 2023: A look at the Persian new year celebration

Google Doodle honors Nowruz 2023: A look at the Persian new year celebration

Google rolling out 'Immersive View' in Maps worldwide

Google rolling out 'Immersive View' in Maps worldwide

Google Bard AI chatbot is now available: Here is how to get the access

Google Bard AI chatbot is now available: Here is how to get the access

Google grants early access to its AI service, Bard, to select Pixel users

Google grants early access to its AI service, Bard, to select Pixel users

Microsoft Bing with OpenAI integration outpaces Google in page visits

Microsoft Bing with OpenAI integration outpaces Google in page visits

How to convert WebP Images to JPEG or PNG format? Detailed guide

How to convert WebP Images to JPEG or PNG format? Detailed guide

Did Google copy ChatGPT to train 'Bard' chatbot?

Did Google copy ChatGPT to train 'Bard' chatbot?

Google brings 'About this result' feature in 9 Indian languages to fight misinformation

Google brings 'About this result' feature in 9 Indian languages to fight misinformation

Google starts testing Blue check marks for verified Ads: Know more

Google starts testing Blue check marks for verified Ads: Know more

Google brings 'speaker separation' in Meet for Pixel 7 devices

Google brings 'speaker separation' in Meet for Pixel 7 devices

Google introduces Android wireless transfer tool for PCs: All you need to know

Google introduces Android wireless transfer tool for PCs: All you need to know

Backup photos on your android device using google photos or dropbox: Step by step guide

Backup photos on your android device using google photos or dropbox: Step by step guide

Google to restrict personal loan apps from May 31

Google to restrict personal loan apps from May 31

Google launches new policy for the users to delete their account data from app

Google launches new policy for the users to delete their account data from app

Google Search Hacks: 10 tips to find information in seconds

Google Search Hacks: 10 tips to find information in seconds

Google Dropcam and Nest Secure to shut in 2024

Google Dropcam and Nest Secure to shut in 2024

Is Google planning another round of layoffs? Here’s what CEO Sundar Pichai said

Is Google planning another round of layoffs? Here’s what CEO Sundar Pichai said

Google TV adds 800 free channels in 10 languages, including Hindi

Google TV adds 800 free channels in 10 languages, including Hindi

Furthermore, the new share sheet has used more app signals to determine how the direct share targets should rank, the company stated.

Android 14 beta also includes new graphical features, like morphing effects and enhanced language settings, which automatically assign language preferences to applications.

ALSO READ: Top 5 Google Pay tips and tricks for effortless transactions

Privacy is also improved by allowing apps to limit the visibility of sensitive data to access services that claim to assist disabled users.

According to Google, users who are particularly vulnerable can take advantage of the new privacy protections to prevent accidental transfers of money or purchases in shopping apps.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News