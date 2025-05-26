Google Play Store removes Byju's app amid vendor payment dispute Byju's is currently undergoing insolvency proceedings. Its operations are being managed by an Insolvency Resolution Professional who oversees Byju's business.

New Delhi:

Reports indicate that the beleaguered edtech firm Byju's learning app has been delisted from the Google Play Store due to failure to pay its vendor, Amazon Web Services. However, other apps under the Think and Learn brand, which operates as part of Byju's, remain functional on the platform. Sources mentioned that the delisting occurred because of non-payment issues, which are currently being handled by an Insolvency Resolution Professional overseeing Byju's business. This professional is responsible for managing all payment-related matters. An email inquiry directed to Shailendra Ajmera, the Insolvency Resolution Professional for Think and Learn, reportedly went unanswered.

According to those familiar with the situation, apps managed by different vendors continue to function normally. The Byju's Learning App covers subjects such as mathematics, physics, chemistry, and biology for students in grades 4 through 12, as well as social studies for grades 6 to 8. It also offers preparation materials for competitive exams like the JEE, NEET, and IAS.

While the app is no longer available on Google Play, it remains accessible on Apple's App Store. The Byju's Premium Learning app and the Byju's Exam Prep app are still available on Google Play.

Additionally, the National Company Law Appelnon palate Tribunal has initiated insolvency proceedings against Byju's following an appeal from various investors, including Glas Trust, a lender-authorised agency.

The Bengaluru branch of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has started bankruptcy proceedings against the education technology company Byju's because it did not pay 158.9 crore rupees to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Byju's used to sponsor the Indian cricket team, and back in July 2019, they signed a special agreement with BCCI.

This agreement allowed Byju's to display its brand name and logo on the team's uniforms, run ads during cricket matches on television, and receive tickets for matches organized by BCCI. In return, Byju's was supposed to pay the BCCI a certain fee.

