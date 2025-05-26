OnePlus 13s set to debut with a groundbreaking chip: All you need to know OnePlus 13s will be the world’s first smartphone to feature a special chip. Additionally, the phone will offer many other impressive features. The company has shared this information prior to the launch.

New Delhi:

The OnePlus 13s is set to make its debut in India on June 5, with the company gradually unveiling its features. This compact flagship smartphone is anticipated to be launched in three storage variants. Reports suggest that it may be the global version of the OnePlus 13T, which was introduced in China, and both models share an identical design and aesthetic. What stands out about the upcoming OnePlus 13s is that it will be the first smartphone globally to integrate a dedicated G1 chip specifically for Wi-Fi connectivity.

This innovation is expected to significantly enhance the device’s Wi-Fi performance. Additionally, options for 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB RAM configurations have been confirmed through a video teaser from the company.

OnePlus 13s specifications (expected)

Expected features of the OnePlus 13s include a 6.32-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, boasting a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness levels reaching up to 1600 nits. Like the OnePlus 13T, this phone is likely to feature a metallic chassis.

The device is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, similar to the OnePlus 13, with options for up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. It may also be equipped with an expansive 4400mm² Glacier Vapor Chamber (VC) cooling system to prevent overheating during prolonged use. Running on OxygenOS 15, based on Android 15, enhances its user-friendly experience.

On the photography front, the OnePlus 13T will likely sport a dual-camera setup, consisting of a 50MP main camera with OIS and a 50MP telephoto lens. Users can expect features like 2x optical zoom and 20x digital zoom, along with a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

This smartphone is also anticipated to include several features such as an in-display fingerprint sensor, an IP65 rating for water and dust resistance, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and NFC functionality. Lastly, the device may support 80W fast charging, powered by a robust 6,260mAh battery.

ALSO READ: Government prioritises national security in key decisions ahead of satellite service launch