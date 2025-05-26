Government prioritises national security in key decisions ahead of satellite service launch The government has made significant preparations prior to launching satellite services in India. A crucial decision has been made regarding national security due to the entry of foreign players in the satcom sector.

New Delhi:

Satellite broadband service is set to launch in India soon, with several companies on board, including prominent international players like Elon Musk's Starlink, Amazon's Kuiper, and Eutelsat's OneWeb, in which Airtel has made an investment. The government is making extensive preparations ahead of this rollout; prioritising national security, the central government has committed to significant investment in the project. As reported by ET, the government has decided to set up a facility dedicated to monitoring satellite services in India, with over Rs 900 crore earmarked for this initiative. This facility will track both domestic and foreign satellites operating along Indian borders, ensuring oversight of local and global operations.

Moreover, the government plans to include provisions for this initiative in the upcoming telecom policy to create a strategic roadmap for the next five years. An official involved in this process mentioned that a Digital Communication Commission (DCC) will be established, supported by an inter-ministerial panel. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has already approved this initiative, and a budget of Rs 930 crore has been allocated for the facility.

Stricter regulations in place

Once operational, this facility will enable the monitoring of both local and foreign satellites providing communication services within India. In addition to monitoring, the facility will coordinate efforts to enhance satellite services. Currently, preparations are underway to launch communication services in India utilising Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites. In anticipation of this, the Department of Telecommunications has tightened regulations, with satellite service providers now required to meet over 30 new compliance standards.

In light of national security, the agency will have full authority to determine which countries may be granted permission to set up services in India. The government is keen on positioning India as a leader in the satcom sector, making strides to launch numerous startup companies. With an aim to create a more robust satellite market, they are also looking to streamline the regulatory framework.

