What happens to your social media, digital footprint after you die? Here's how to plan your digital legacy We create many digital assets and a digital footprint while we are alive, but what happens to all of this when we die? Though there is inheritance law for physical items, what about digital assets?

New Delhi:

Imagine you’re planning the funeral music for a beloved person who has passed away. You can’t quite recall their favorite song, so you attempt to log into their Spotify account. Suddenly, it hits you—the login details are inaccessible, taking with them a treasure trove of personal playlists, annual "wrapped" summaries, and liked songs that captured their unique taste, memories, and essence. When we think of inheritance, we usually focus on tangible assets like money, property, and personal belongings. However, the vast amount of digital content we accumulate during our lives—and leave behind after we’re gone—is becoming equally, if not more, significant. This concept of a “digital legacy” is not just important; it holds deep meaning.

Digital legacies are increasingly intricate and evolving. They include familiar elements like social media accounts and banking details, along with a collection of stored photos, videos, and messages. Furthermore, they now encompass virtual currencies, behavioral tracking data, and even AI-generated avatars.

This digital footprint is not just essential to our online presence in life; it also shapes our inheritance after death. So, how do we effectively plan for what happens to all this digital content?

Digital assets and digital presence

Digital legacy is typically divided into two main categories: digital assets and digital presence.

Digital assets encompass items that hold economic value, such as domain names, financial accounts, monetized social media platforms, online businesses, virtual currencies, digital goods, and personal intellectual property. Access to these assets is often password-protected or subject to privacy regulations, creating barriers across different platforms.

On the other hand, digital presence includes content that may not have any monetary value but can be deeply significant on a personal level. This can include our cherished photos and videos, social media profiles, email or chat threads, and a variety of other content stored in cloud services or hosted platforms.

There’s also data that might not seem like traditional content and may not even appear to belong to us. This includes analytics from health and wellness apps, as well as behavioral data such as location tracking, search histories, or viewing patterns collected by platforms like Google, Netflix, and Spotify. Such information can uncover insights into our preferences, interests, and daily lives, revealing intimate details—like knowing the music a loved one enjoyed on the day they passed away.

Moreover, digital remains can now comprise scheduled posthumous messages or even AI-generated avatars. All of this brings forth a range of practical and ethical dilemmas concerning identity, privacy, and corporate control over our digital legacies. Who really holds the rights to access, delete, or alter this data?

Planning for your digital remains

Just as we take steps to prepare wills for our physical possessions, it’s equally important to consider our digital legacy. Without clear guidance, valuable digital data can become lost and inaccessible to our loved ones. Here are some key recommendations for planning your digital afterlife:

Start by creating a comprehensive inventory of your accounts and assets, including usernames and login details. Whenever possible, download personal content for safe, local storage.

Clearly outline your preferences in writing, specifying which content should be preserved, deleted, or shared—and with whom.

Utilise password managers to securely store and share access to both your information and your legacy preferences.

Appoint a digital executor with the legal authority to fulfill your wishes regarding your digital legacy, ideally seeking legal advice to navigate this process.

Take advantage of legacy features offered by various platforms, such as Facebook’s Legacy Contact, Google’s Inactive Account Manager, or Apple’s Digital Legacy settings.

What if your loved one left no plan?

These steps might seem straightforward, but digital wills are still quite rare. Without them, handling someone's digital legacy can be complicated by legal and technical hurdles.

Many platform terms of service and privacy policies restrict access to account holders only. They may also require official documents, such as a death certificate, before allowing limited access to either download content or close an account.

In such cases, gaining access often means resorting to less effective workarounds, like digging online for traces of the individual’s digital existence, trying to use account recovery tools, or sifting through personal documents for login credentials.

The need for better standards

Current platform policies present clear challenges in managing digital legacies. For one, these policies often lack consistency, typically focusing only on memorialising or deleting accounts. Without a unified framework, service providers prioritise data privacy, frequently overlooking family access to important information. While current tools emphasise visible content like profiles or posts, they often ignore less visible yet equally meaningful behavioral data, such as listening habits.

Issues can also emerge when data is extracted from its original platform. For instance, photos uploaded to Facebook may lose their social and relational significance when stripped of their associated comment threads, reactions, or interactivity.

At the same time, the rise of posthumous data usage, especially in the form of AI-generated avatars, brings to the forefront pressing questions about digital personhood, ownership, and potential risks. These “digital remains” might be stored indefinitely on commercial servers without any standard protocols for curation or user rights.

This creates a growing tension between personal ownership and corporate control, turning digital legacy into a matter that extends beyond individual concerns to encompass issues of digital governance. Recognising this, both Standards Australia and the New South Wales Law Reform Commission are seeking consultations to build frameworks that address the inconsistencies in platform standards and improve user access.

Effectively managing our digital legacies requires more than just practical foresight; it calls for a critical examination of the infrastructures and values that shape our online afterlives.

ALSO READ: iQOO Neo 10 with 16GB RAM launched in India starting at Rs 31,999

Inputs from PTI