Google Play Games beta for PC launches in India: Know more

Google Play Games beta now available on PC in India

Google has announced the launch of Play Games beta on PC in India which offers an immersive and seamless cross-platform gaming experience. Players participating in the beta can enjoy mobile games on their phones, tablets, Chromebooks, and PCs. The beta is available in English and Hindi, catering to users in India. Expanding its reach, Google is rolling out the Play Games beta in over 60 new regions, extending the availability of the platform to gamers in more than 120 regions worldwide.

By accessing Play Games on their PCs, players can browse, download, and play mobile games with the added advantage of larger screens and improved controls using a mouse and keyboard.

One of the notable benefits of Play Games beta is the seamless synchronisation of progress and game libraries across devices. Players can easily pick up where they left off, regardless of the device they use. This cross-platform functionality enhances convenience and flexibility for gaming enthusiasts.

The tech giant is enthusiastic about partnering with developers globally to bring their incredible games to larger screens and cater to players worldwide. Since its launch, Google Play Games has expanded its catalogue with hundreds of games optimised for larger screens and enhanced controls.

The beta offers access to a variety of popular titles from both Indian developers and globally acclaimed games. Indian favorites like Ludo King and Hitwicket Games are available, along with globally recognised titles such as Eversoul, Lords Mobile, and Evony: The King's Return.

To make Play Games more accessible and customisable, Google has also introduced new features such as keyboard remapping and has lowered the minimum PC specifications required to run the platform. These updates aim to provide a broader audience with the opportunity to enjoy the gaming experience on Play Games.

