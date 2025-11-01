Google Pixel 9 price slashed by up to Rs 25,000: Here's where to buy it You can now purchase the Google Pixel 9 at a significant discount of up to Rs 25,000, marking one of the year's biggest deals.

New Delhi:

The Google Pixel 9, originally priced at Rs 79,999, is now available at a dramatically reduced cost. In what is considered one of the biggest deals ever, the phone is currently discounted by up to Rs 25,000, allowing you to purchase the Google Pixel 9 for just Rs 54,999. This massive discount is available on the e-commerce platform Flipkart, where a special offer is currently running on the device. The Pixel 9 is a flagship phone, boasting the latest AI features and equipped with the powerful Google Gemini AI.

Google Pixel 9 discounts

Flipkart is providing several incentives, including bank offers and exchange benefits, which can bring the total discount up to Rs 35,000.

Exchange Benefit: You can also receive an exchange benefit of up to Rs 41,400 by trading in your old phone. However, the final value depends on the availability of the exchange service in your PIN code, as well as the model and condition of your old device.

Pixel 9A Deal: The Google Pixel 9A is also available on Flipkart with a total discount of Rs 33,000, bringing its price down to Rs 44,999.

Google Pixel 9 key features

The Google Pixel 9 was launched in a single storage variant: 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.

Operating System: It launched with the Android 14 operating system, and Google promises an OS upgrade commitment for the next seven years.

Processor and Display: The phone features a 6.3-inch OLED display and is powered by the Tensor G4 processor. The display supports a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 2700 nits.

Camera Specifications The camera is a highlight of this phone, featuring a dual camera setup on the rear: A 50MP main camera. A 48MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies and video calling, the phone is equipped with a 10.5MP front camera.

Battery and Charging The Pixel 9 packs a robust 4700mAh battery and supports 27W wired fast charging. It also includes support for wireless charging.



