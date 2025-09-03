Google Pixel 8a with renowned camera now available for Rs 20,000: Here's where to buy Google Pixel 8a is now available at its lowest price ever. The smartphone features a 64MP main camera and a 13MP secondary sensor. Find out where to buy.

New Delhi:

The price of the Google Pixel 8a has been significantly reduced, making this flagship phone available for under Rs 20,000. Originally launched at a price of around Rs 53,000, the Pixel 8a has seen multiple price cuts, but this new offer on an e-commerce platform brings it to its lowest price ever. The phone features a 64MP camera and the powerful Tensor G3 processor.

Google Pixel 8a price drop

The Google Pixel 8a is listed on Flipkart for Rs 52,999. After a 28 per cent discount, the price drops to Rs 37,999. Furthermore, an instant bank discount of Rs 7,000 is available on HDFC Bank EMI transactions, bringing the effective price down to Rs 30,999.

For an even lower price, you can avail of an exchange bonus of up to Rs 36,400. For instance, with an additional discount of up to Rs 11,000 on an old phone exchange, you could potentially get the Pixel 8a for less than Rs 20,000. The exact exchange value, however, will depend on the condition of your old smartphone.

Google Pixel 8a specifications

Display: 6.1-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

Design: Features an aluminum frame.

Processor: Google Tensor G3 processor.

RAM & Storage: 8GB RAM with up to 256GB of internal storage.

Operating System: Comes with Android 14 and has received the Android 16 update.

Rear Cameras: Dual-camera setup with a 64MP main sensor and a 13MP secondary sensor.

Front Camera: 13MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Battery: 4,492mAh battery.

Charging: Supports 30W wired and Qi-certified wireless charging.

Meanwhile, after the launch of Google's Pixel 10 series in India on August 21, the price of the Google Pixel 9 has dropped quite a bit. Thanks to special bank offers and trade-in deals, it's now more affordable than ever. You can currently find the Google Pixel 9, which comes with a lot of memory and storage, on Amazon for Rs 58,800.

ALSO READ: BSNL's Rs 1 SIM offer with 2GB daily data, unlimited calls extended: Final opportunity to try its 4G